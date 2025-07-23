Trump visit will ‘undoubtedly stretch’ police resources, superintendents warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Scotland will “undoubtedly stretch” police resources, a senior officer has warned.

Chief Superintendent Rob Hay, president of the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents (Asps), said the visit of the US President would require a “significant operation across the country over many days” from Police Scotland.

His comments come in the wake of similar concerns from the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) – the body which represents rank and file officers.

However Scottish First Minister John Swinney has insisted policing will not be put in a “detrimental position” as a result of the visit.

Mr Trump is due to arrive in Scotland on Friday for a five-day private visit to his his golf resorts in both Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire.

During his time in Scotland the President will meet both Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Swinney.

However, police officers are raising concerns about the impact of the trip, with Mr Hay stating: “The private visit of President Donald Trump to Scotland at the end of July will require the Police Service of Scotland to plan for and deliver a significant operation across the country over many days.

“This will undoubtedly stretch all our resources from local policing divisions to specialist and support functions such as contact, command and control.”

Police superintendents and chief superintendents will have “key leadership roles” for the visit, he added, saying they would be taking responsibility for areas such as planning and resourcing, intelligence gathering, command and control communications, armed operations, public order, and other specialist functions.

Mr Hay urged the public to be aware of the “significant demands that will be placed on policing services during this period” – adding these result from not only the Presidential visit but the “many popular events that Scotland hosts in the summer months, which bring thousands of tourists to our country and rely upon partnerships with policing to support their safe delivery”.

His comments came as SPF general secretary David Kennedy warned the police response to the visit could impact on the service it provides to the public in Scotland.

A major policing operation is being put in place both the visit and any protests that may spring up as a result of it, with Police Scotland seeking officers from other areas of the UK to bolster its numbers.

Asked about the visit, Mr Kennedy told BBC Radio Scotland: “Anyone who says it won’t affect it (policing in Scotland), I can’t believe that’s the case.

“It will affect it.

“You may be waiting in the past for so many hours for a police officer to arrive, that could double now, you may be waiting for more time for them to arrive.

“Obviously, emergency calls will take priority, but it will affect communities in Scotland.

“We’ve been asking long and weary to have more police officers in our communities in Scotland and all this does is take them away from that at this time.”

Asked if the quality of policing will be impacted by the visit, Mr Kennedy added: “It will be seriously affected, it has to be.

“There’s not enough police officers for it not to be affected.”

Concerns have also been raised about the cost of the policing operation, with officers likely to cancel rest days to ensure adequate staffing.

But speaking to the PA news agency on Tuesday, Mr Swinney said talks are ongoing between Police Scotland and the Scottish and UK governments on funding, asserting that policing in Scotland will not be put in a “detrimental position” as a result.

Mr Kennedy also reiterated calls from Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond for those seeking to protest to do so peacefully.

Ms Bond has already said a “policing plan will be in place to maintain public safety, balance rights to peaceful protest and minimise disruption”.

She added: “The visit will require a significant police operation using local, national and specialist resources from across Police Scotland, supported by colleagues from other UK police forces as part of mutual aid arrangements.

“Officers make sacrifices every day to keep people safe, and their dedication and professionalism is the reason we manage to deliver significant operations.”