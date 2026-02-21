Ed Davey challenges Keir Starmer to sue Donald Trump over tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK Government should sue US President Donald Trump for 100 billion dollars for the damage caused to the UK by trade tariffs, Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey has insisted.

The Lib Dem branded Mr Trump the “most dangerous, damaging US president of modern times” as he welcomed a “brilliant” decision by the US Supreme Court on Friday which struck down trade tariffs imposed by the president last April.

In the wake of that decision Sir Ed told the Scottish Liberal Democrats conference that the UK Government should now take legal action against the White House.

Speaking at the event in Edinburgh the Liberal Democrat said: “My advice today to Keir Starmer is to sue Donald Trump for 100 billion dollars for the damage he has caused to Scotland and our country.

“It’s the only language he understands.”

The Liberal Democrats leader told the Press Association he had “long said Keir Starmer’s approach is wrong” when it comes to relations with the US and Mr Trump.

“You can’t kowtow to a bully,” he argued, adding he did not think the Prime Minister had “achieved anything in his trade negotiations” with the US.

Sir Ed insisted: “I would take a different view, I would sue Donald Trump for the damage he has caused to our economy, to jobs, to businesses, to investment, to the cost of living.”

He praised Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for having “stood up” to the US president, as he argued the UK should be looking to strike trade deals with different countries as an alternative to doing business with Mr Trump.

“The UK Prime Minister should not yield to a bully,” Sir Ed said.

“He should look at trade deals with our partners in Europe, a new EU-UK customs union, and with other countries, Commonwealth countries like Canada, so we have alternatives.”