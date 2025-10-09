Starmer expresses ‘profound relief’ as first phase of Gaza peace plan agreed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel and Hamas’ agreement to the initial phases of a plan to end fighting in Gaza is a “moment of profound relief that will be felt around the world”, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The US president said late on Wednesday that the warring parties have agreed to the “first phase” of his peace plan to pause fighting and release at least some hostages and prisoners.

Responding to the news, Sir Keir said: “I welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza.

“This is a moment of profound relief that will be felt all around the world, but particularly for the hostages, their families, and for the civilian population of Gaza, who have all endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years.”

The “tireless diplomatic efforts” of the US, as well as Egypt, Qatar and Turkey have been crucial in moving towards peace, the Prime Minister said.

He added: “This agreement must now be implemented in full, without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“We call on all parties to meet the commitments they have made, to end the war, and to build the foundations for a just and lasting end to the conflict and a sustainable path to a long-term peace. The UK will support these crucial immediate steps and the next stage of talks to ensure the full implementation of the peace plan.”

The news comes just two days after the second anniversary of October 7, the attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel which sparked the current conflict.

Nearly 1,200 people were killed during the incursion, and around 250 people were taken as hostages into Gaza.

Israel’s military campaign, launched in retaliation, has led to the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians, has devastated Gaza and revealed fault lines in global politics.

Hamas is planning to release the 20 living hostages it still has in captivity this weekend, according to reports.

In exchange, Israel will free Palestinian prisoners it has in captivity.

Emily Damari, a British-Israeli who was held captive by Hamas for more than a year before being released in January, posted a video to her Instagram celebrating the news with friends, which included fellow former hostage Romi Gonen.

The group can be seen hugging each other and dancing around a room as they toast “L’chaim”, meaning “to life”.

Eli Sharabi, a freed hostage whose wife and two daughters were killed during Hamas’ attack on October 7 2023, wrote on social media: “Great joy, can’t wait to see everyone home.”

Vicky Cohen, the mother of hostage Nimrod Cohen, wrote on X: “My child, you are coming home.”

Nimrod’s father, Yehuda Cohen, spoke at the Israeli Embassy in London in March urging Mr Netanyahu to move a ceasefire deal forward.

Early on Thursday, Mr Netanyahu called the deal a “diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel”.

He wrote on X: “From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals are achieved.

“Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our great friend and ally President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point.

“I thank President Trump for his leadership, his partnership, and his unwavering commitment to the safety of Israel and the freedom of our hostages.”

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres urged all parties to obey the terms of the deal as he said the UN would support its “full implementation”.

Speaking on Fox News in the US on Thursday, Mr Trump said hostages would “probably” start being released on Monday.

“The whole world came together, to be honest. The world has come together around this deal,” Mr Trump said.

“It’s been really an amazing period of time. So great for Israel, so great for Muslims and the Arab countries.

“You’ll see people getting along and Gaza will be rebuilt.”

He continued: “Gaza, we believe is going to be a much safer place and it’s going to be a place that reconstructs and other countries in the area will help it reconstruct because they have tremendous amounts of wealth, and they want to see that happen.

“I’m very confident there’ll be peace in the Middle East.”

Mr Trump announced Hamas and Israel had come to terms on his social media platform Truth Social.

He said: “This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.

“All Parties will be treated fairly!”