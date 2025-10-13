Starmer expresses ‘deep relief’ at release of all remaining Israeli hostages
Sir Keir also insisted it was now ‘crucial’ to implement US President Donald Trump’s peace plan in the Middle East.
Sir Keir also insisted it was now “crucial” to implement Donald Trump’s peace plan in the Middle East.
The Prime Minister is in Sharm El Sheikh to see the US president and fellow negotiators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey sign off the Gaza peace plan.
All 20 of the remaining live Israeli hostages have been released by Hamas throughout Monday morning, as part of the first phase of the peace deal.
In exchange, Israel has agreed to free Palestinian prisoners it has in captivity.