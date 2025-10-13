Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer expresses ‘deep relief’ at release of all remaining Israeli hostages

Sir Keir also insisted it was now ‘crucial’ to implement US President Donald Trump’s peace plan in the Middle East.

Helen Corbett
Monday 13 October 2025 11:33 BST
(left to right) President of France Emmanuel Macron, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt (Suzanne Plunkett)
(left to right) President of France Emmanuel Macron, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt (Suzanne Plunkett) (PA Wire)

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he shares the “deep feeling of relief” with the families of Israeli hostages released by Hamas.

Sir Keir also insisted it was now “crucial” to implement Donald Trump’s peace plan in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister is in Sharm El Sheikh to see the US president and fellow negotiators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey sign off the Gaza peace plan.

All 20 of the remaining live Israeli hostages have been released by Hamas throughout Monday morning, as part of the first phase of the peace deal.

In exchange, Israel has agreed to free Palestinian prisoners it has in captivity.

