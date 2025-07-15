Starmer and Trump to ‘refine’ trade deal, says president

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has said that he and Sir Keir Starmer will “refine” the trade deal between the UK and the US in an expected meeting later this month.

The US president told American reporters on Tuesday that the pair will have a meeting “probably in Aberdeen” during his private visit to Scotland.

A trade deal struck between the UK and the US earlier this year reduced tariffs on car and aerospace imports, but questions remain over whether steel imports into America will face 50% tariffs.

There is a baseline tariff of 10% for most other imports.

Mr Trump’s July 9 deadline for when he said he would start implementing tariffs on trade partners has been and gone.

Mr Trump said: “We’re going to be meeting with the British Prime Minister, very respectful, and we are going to have a meeting with him, probably in Aberdeen, and we’re going to do a lot of different things.

“We’re going to also refine the trade deal that we’ve made. So we’ll be meeting mostly […] at probably one of my properties, or maybe not, depending on what happens, but we’ll be in Aberdeen, in Scotland, meeting with the Prime Minister.”

Ahead of his visit to the UK, Mr Trump described Britain as a “great place” which is a “true ally” of the US.

Speaking about Sir Keir, he told the BBC: “I really like the Prime Minister a lot, even though he’s a liberal.”

He also described Aberdeen as the “oil capital” and said “they should get rid of the windmills and bring back the oil”.

The president’s private visit comes ahead of a state visit that will follow between September 17 and 19.

He will be hosted by the King and Queen at Windsor Castle and accompanied by his wife, Melania Trump.

It will be Mr Trump’s second state visit to the UK, having previously been hosted during his first term in 2019.

Downing Street has previously said that Sir Keir’s meeting with Mr Trump later this month “will not be a formal bilateral”.

There are also plans for Scottish First Minister John Swinney to meet with Mr Trump during his trip.