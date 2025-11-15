Trump says he will take legal action against the BBC over edited speech

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump says he will sue the BBC next week after the corporation apologised but declined to compensate him for its edited version of a 2021 speech broadcast by Panorama.

Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Friday, Mr Trump said: “We’ll sue them for anywhere between 1 billion dollars (£759.8 million) and 5 billion dollars (£3.79 billion), probably sometime next week.”

The BBC apologised but said it refused to pay financial compensation.

The corporation said the splicing of the speech was an “error of judgment”.

Still, it rejected his compensation demands, after Mr Trump’s lawyers threatened to sue the BBC for one billion dollars in damages unless a retraction and apology were published.

Mr Trump’s lawyers had given the BBC a 10pm Friday deadline to respond.

Earlier in the week, Mr Trump said in an interview with Fox News that the BBC had “defrauded the public” over the edit, which made it appear as if he was explicitly urging people to attack the US Capitol on January 6 2021.

Separately, Mr Trump told GB News in an interview broadcast on Saturday he felt an “obligation” to take legal action against the public broadcaster.

“I’m not looking to get into lawsuits, but I think I have an obligation to do it,” he said.

“This was so egregious. If you don’t do it, you don’t stop it from happening again with other people.”

Chairman Samir Shah has sent a personal letter to the White House to apologise for the editing, and lawyers for the corporation have written to the president’s legal team, a BBC spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added: “While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim.”

Mr Trump told GB News he has had “a lot of success” litigating against news organisations.

“Because it’s fake news,” he said. “But I’ve never had anything so fake as the BBC.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, I’ve never seen anything like (the BBC edit). That’s, that’s the most egregious.

“I think that was worse than the Kamala (Harris) thing with CBS and 60 Minutes.”

In July, US media giant Paramount agreed to pay Mr Trump 16 million dollars (£13.5 million) to settle a lawsuit over a 2024 CBS interview with Ms Harris, the former vice-president and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

Mr Trump said his administration would be “finding out a lot of things over the next few months” through litigation.

Mr Trump also said the lawsuit would “probably” be filed “someplace in the US”, but commented that litigation in the UK “moves a little bit quickly”.

The Panorama scandal prompted the resignations of two of the BBC’s most senior executives: director-general Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness.

The programme, broadcast a week before the 2024 US election results, spliced two clips together so that Mr Trump appeared to tell the crowd: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol… and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell.”

On board Air Force One, Mr Trump told the Daily Telegraph Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was “very embarrassed” by the incident and said he would speak with him over the weekend.

He said: “I think I have to do it. They’ve even admitted that they cheated… They changed the words coming out of my mouth.

“The people of the UK are very angry about what happened.”

The broadcaster said it will not air the Panorama episode Trump: A Second Chance? again, and published a retraction on the show’s webpage on Thursday.

It said: “This programme was reviewed after criticism of how President Donald Trump’s 6th January 2021 speech was edited.

“During that sequence, we showed excerpts taken from different parts of the speech.

“However, we accept that our edit unintentionally created the impression that we were showing a single continuous section of the speech, rather than excerpts from different points in the speech, and that this gave the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action.

“The BBC would like to apologise to President Trump for that error of judgment.”

A spokesperson added: “The BBC has no plans to rebroadcast the documentary Trump: A Second Chance? on any BBC platforms.”

On Thursday, reports said that the BBC faced separate accusations of misleading viewers about Mr Trump’s 2021 Capitol speech more than two years before the Panorama edit aired.

In an episode broadcast in June 2022, Newsnight reportedly played an edited version of his speech, similar to the one used in the Panorama programme.

A BBC spokesperson said about the fresh claims, reported by The Telegraph’s Daily T podcast: “The BBC holds itself to the highest editorial standards. This matter has been brought to our attention and we are now looking into it.”