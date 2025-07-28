Trump praises UK on trying to reduce small boat crossings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump suggested that the UK is “doing a fantastic thing” in trying to reduce immigration via small boat crossings.

Mr Trump said he knows “nothing about the boats” when asked about the issue while meeting Sir Keir Starmer at his Turnberry golf resort, but said “my hats are off to you” if the UK is trying to reduce immigration.

Sir Keir and his wife Lady Starmer were greeted by the president and a chorus of bagpipes as they arrived in South Ayrshire on Monday.

When Mr Trump was asked about how he would deal with small boats, Sir Keir explained that it refers to people who are crossing the Channel.

Mr Trump told reporters: “If you’re stopping immigration and stopping the wrong people, … my hats are off to you. You’re doing, not a good thing, you’re doing a fantastic thing.

“So I know nothing about the boats, but if the boats are loaded up with bad people, and they usually are, because, you know, other countries don’t send their best they send people that they don’t want, and they’re not stupid people, and they send the people that they don’t want.”

Turning to the Prime Minister, Mr Trump added: “And I’ve heard that you’ve taken a much stronger stance on this.”

Mr Trump later added: “Europe is going… is a much different place than it was just five years ago, 10 years ago.

“They’ve got to get their act together. If they don’t, you’re not going to have Europe anymore, as you know it, and you can’t do that. This is a magnificent part of the world, and you cannot ruin it.”

The latest data from the Home Office indicates that 122 people crossed the Channel in small boats on Saturday.

The meeting between the leaders comes as a part of Mr Trump’s five-day-long private trip to Scotland.

The UK US trade deal and the situation in Gaza are among the items expected to feature in their discussions at Turnberry.

Mr Trump took questions from the press as the bagpipes continued to play.

Asked about tariffs on whisky, he could be heard saying: “We’ll talk about that, I didn’t know whisky was a problem. I’m not a big whisky drinker but maybe I should be.”

And he said of the special relationship: “Our relationship is unparalleled.”