Crunch US-Ukraine talks to begin as Starmer urges ‘positive outcome’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US-Ukraine talks on a possible peace for Kyiv will begin on Tuesday as defence chiefs prepare to gather in France to draw up plans for a “coalition of the willing” to safeguard the country’s security.

All eyes will be on Riyadh this week as discussions kick off between White House and Ukrainian delegations in the Saudi Arabian capital as part of an intensive week of diplomacy to find a deal to end the war.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told US president Donald Trump he wanted the talks in Riyadh to have a “positive outcome” that would see military aid and intelligence-sharing resume when the pair spoke on Monday evening.

The US leader paused the supply of weapons and crucial information for Kyiv’s war effort following his public spat with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Meanwhile, military chiefs from potential members of the so-called “coalition of the willing” will meet in Paris on Wednesday, with French officials indicating around 30 countries could take part.

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin will attend for the UK before Defence Secretary John Healey meets opposite numbers from France, Germany, Italy and Poland in the French capital on Wednesday.

Sir Keir will lead a call with like-minded allies from the “coalition of the willing” on Saturday.

The call will involve leaders who have expressed an interest in contributing to or supporting a peacekeeping mission to deter Russia’s Vladimir Putin from launching a future attempt to conquer Ukraine if a deal to end the conflict is reached.

The meeting of defence ministers will also be attended by representatives from Nato and the European Union, with Ukraine’s Rustem Umerov dialling in.

Foreign ministers from the G7 – including David Lammy and US counterpart Marco Rubio – will meet in Canada from Wednesday to Friday.

Mr Lammy said he spoke to Mr Rubio and Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha on Monday “about how we keep the process for peace moving forward ahead of discussions in Saudi Arabia”.

The talks involving the US and Ukraine on Tuesday come after Mr Zelensky, Sir Keir and French president Emmanuel Macron agreed to work on peace proposals.

Not all the nations involved in the “coalition of the willing” are expected to commit to join a peacekeeping force, although they could offer logistical help for troops in Ukraine or other forms of support.

Sir Keir has stressed the need for Mr Trump’s US to provide a “backstop” security guarantee, a commitment to intervene if a European-led peacekeeping mission comes under threat.

Government insiders have warned of a “chicken and egg” situation where nations will not promise troops without US guarantees, but Mr Trump will not make commitments unless Europe steps up to defend itself.