Trump’s Greenland pressure stokes fears of economic hit

The divide between Donald Trump’s US and Europe over Greenland has deepened as markets fell in response to his tariff threats.

Sir Keir Starmer led a Cabinet discussion about the crisis while Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey warned the tensions would have consequences for global financial stability.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen warned the EU could hit back at the US in an “unflinching” way if Mr Trump carried out his tariff threat, risking a transatlantic trade war.

In a social media spree on Tuesday, the US president launched an attack on the UK decision to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, revealed messages from European leaders and posted images showing Greenland as US territory.

Mr Trump has threatened to hit the UK and other European allies with 10% tariffs from February 1 unless they agree to his purchase of Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, and he has refused to rule out using military force to seize the island.

The US president has warned that Russia and China pose a national security risk from the Arctic and has claimed Denmark is incapable of protecting Greenland.

The FTSE 100 index in London fell, with similar declines in other European exchanges and the US.

The Bank of England governor told MPs: “The level of geopolitical uncertainty and geopolitical issues is a big consideration because they can have financial stability consequences.”

He added: “Market reactions have actually been more muted than we would have feared and expected.”

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Chancellor Rachel Reeves called for cool heads as Europe and the US teetered on the edge of a trade war.

She said: “I would just urge people to keep cool heads. That’s what we did all through last year and it actually served us pretty well.

“Whilst trade barriers are going up around the world at the moment, we can all see that, I think, last year barriers to trade with the UK have fallen.”

Appearing later alongside US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick for a panel discussion about trade strategy at the event, the Chancellor acknowledged the difference between the British and American policy.

She said there should be “shared analysis of what the problem is” and that “the solution is going to be different in every country,” adding: “But what I would urge Howard and others in the administration, just to think of, is how your allies can also help you achieve your objectives, which I think are in your national interest, as well as helping all of the western world to thrive.”

It came after Mr Lutnick had told the panel that “globalisation has failed the West and the United States” and “what we are here to say is America First is a different model, one that we encourage other countries to consider”.

Ms Reeves said: “Even a country as big and as strong as America also relies on its allies, and I guess the sort of area where I think that we do need to sort of continue that dialogue between countries that share each others’ values, is how we can work together in our mutual interests to advance our values in a very unstable and uncertain world?”

Arguing in favour of America’s industrial policy, Mr Lutnick insisted Europe and the UK were “great allies” of the US even if there was a “kerfuffle” over certain issues.

“It doesn’t mean you don’t have an argument, it doesn’t mean you don’t disagree, but it doesn’t change the fundamentals of the United States knows who our allies are, and if we’re going to have a kerfuffle so be it, but we know where it’s going to end,” he said.

“It’s going to end in a reasonable manner.”

In Downing Street, Sir Keir said there was a clear feeling among Nato members that more needs to be done to secure the Arctic.

No 10 said that at the Cabinet meeting he “reiterated that Greenland’s future was a matter for Greenlanders and the Kingdom of Denmark, and that the prospect of tariffs imposed against allies by the US was wrong”.

The Prime Minister said he continued to engage with European leaders over the proposed US tariffs “which were in no-one’s interests”.

Ms von der Leyen used her WEF speech to acknowledge the need for increased Arctic security but she condemned Mr Trump’s actions.

She warned Mr Trump that “plunging us into a dangerous downward spiral would only aid the very adversaries we are both so committed to keeping out of the strategic landscape”.

“So our response will be unflinching, united and proportional.”

Also in Davos, French president Emmanuel Macron said the EU should be prepared to use its anti-coercion instrument (ACI) package of trade sanctions – nicknamed the “big bazooka”.

“The anti-coercion mechanism is a powerful instrument and we should not hesitate to deploy it in today’s tough environment,” he said.

The US president, who is also attending the World Economic Forum this week, fired off a flurry of posts on his Truth Social platform overnight.

He posted a doctored image of European leaders in the Oval Office looking at a map on which Greenland, Canada and Venezuela were all covered in the US flag.

He shared an image showing him, vice president JD Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio raising the flag on Greenland next to a sign proclaiming it as “US territory est. 2026”.

In a sign of international leaders’ efforts to persuade Mr Trump back to more traditional diplomacy, the US president posted an image of a text message from Mr Macron offering to host an impromptu summit of G7 leaders in Paris on Thursday.

In the message Mr Macron said “I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland”.

He offered to set up a meeting of the G7, which includes the UK, alongside representatives from Denmark, Ukraine, Russia and Syria, and also invited Mr Trump to dinner in Paris.

Mr Trump also published a message from Nato chief Mark Rutte saying: “I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland” and promising to use media appearances in Davos to highlight the US president’s work on Syria, Ukraine and Gaza.

The US president’s most strident post was aimed at the UK, despite Sir Keir Starmer’s efforts to build a close relationship with Mr Trump.

He hit out at the deal to give the British Indian Ocean Territory to Mauritius, calling it “an act of great stupidity”, claiming the decision by a Nato ally to give away territory showed why he was right to pursue control of Greenland.

“There is no doubt that China and Russia have noticed this act of total weakness,” he said.

The agreement has previously been welcomed by the US and in May last year Mr Rubio said: “President Trump expressed his support for this monumental achievement.”

The UK has insisted the deal was necessary because international court decisions had put the status of the islands and the important UK-US Diego Garcia military base in jeopardy.