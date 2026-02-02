Donald Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Grammys Epstein joke

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has threatened to sue Grammys host Trevor Noah after a joke he made about Jeffrey Epstein on stage.

The US President blasted the comedian as a “total loser”, adding: “It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$.”

Mr Trump criticised Noah’s joke, made after the song of the year gong was handed out.

Writing on Truth Social, in a post strewn with uppercase words, Mr Trump: “Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.

“Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast.”

He added: “Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

Mr Trump also blasted the ceremony saying: “The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer.”

This is an apparent reference to Disney taking over the broadcast rights for the award ceremony starting next year.

Mr Trump is famously litigious and has taken legal action against the BBC over the editing of a Panorama programme.

He has also engaged in legal action with the New York Times, Associated Press and the Wall Street Journal.

Last July, US media giant Paramount, which owns CBS, agreed to pay Mr Trump 16 million dollars (£13.5 million) to settle a lawsuit over a 2024 CBS interview with Kamala Harris, the former vice-president and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

Noah, 41, is a South African-born comedian and TV personality who hosted The Daily Show on Comedy Central in the US for seven years.