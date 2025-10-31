Whisky on the menu as Scottish Secretary Alexander meets US ambassador

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander will raise the subject of US tariffs on whisky when he meets the US ambassador on Friday.

Levies on the industry on exports to the US are believed to be costing about £4 million a week, with both the UK and Scottish Governments pushing hard for an exemption from the Trump administration.

Warren Stephens will meet with Mr Alexander in Edinburgh, before attending the rugby at Murrayfield on Saturday with First Minister John Swinney as Scotland takes on the US.

Mr Swinney has pushed hard for a deal on whisky, meeting President Trump on three occasions in the UK and jetting out to Washington DC to speak to him in the White House.

But, speaking ahead of the meeting with the ambassador, the Scottish Secretary stressed the need for the UK to “speak with one clear voice”.

“The UK Government has forged a strong and productive relationship with the government of the United States which has brought, and will continue to bring, real benefits on both sides of the Atlantic,” he said.

“Scotland’s interests are best served when the UK speaks with one clear voice on the international stage. Division at home simply weakens us abroad.

“The UK Government is committed to using our experience, expertise and negotiating power to deliver for Scotland.

“The UK Government has been in active and continuous negotiations with US counterparts building on the economic prosperity deal in the interests of Scottish businesses. Central to this has been ensuring a strong focus on supporting and growing the Scotch Whisky industry.

“Our focus continues to be getting the best deal for Scotland and the whole of the UK.

“Whether it’s supporting our world-leading whisky industry or opening up new markets for Scottish exports, we are determined to deliver results through the strength of the UK’s international standing.”