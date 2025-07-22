George Gibney due in Dublin court after being extradited from US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Irish Olympic swimming coach George Gibney is due before a Dublin court after being extradited from the US.

The 77-year-old, who was accompanied by Irish police on the flight, is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice to face criminal charges on Tuesday morning.

Gardai said that a man aged in his 70s, who was extradited from the US, was arrested by members of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau on Tuesday and is being detained at a Dublin Garda station.

Mr Gibney was arrested on foot of an Irish extradition warrant in Florida earlier this month.

He has been charged with 78 counts of indecent assault and one charge of attempted rape against four minor females aged between eight and 15 years at the time of the alleged offences.

Two weeks ago, a US judge ordered the extradition of Mr Gibney at the request of Irish authorities.

US magistrate Judge Daniel Irick made the order at a hearing in Florida earlier in July.

The decision came after Mr Gibney had agreed to be extradited from the US to stand trial over multiple sex offence charges.

In court documents, it stated that Mr Gibney is sought by the Irish Government, which has filed charges against him and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Mr Gibney, who had sex offence charges against him dismissed in the 1990s, has lived in the US for years.