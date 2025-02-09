Dublin community ‘in shock’ after three men injured in suspected knife attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been arrested after three people were hospitalised in a suspected knife attack that left a Dublin neighbourhood in “a state of shock”.

Irish police said they were responding to a “serious incident” after approximately 3pm on Sunday.

Three people were injured in the suspected attacks across several streets in the Arbour Hill area of Stoneybatter in the capital.

There was a large Garda presence in the area and other emergency services attended.

There is no ongoing risk to the public at this time Spokesperson for An Garda Siochana

Local Fine Gael councillor Ray McAdam said residents were told to lock their doors and stay inside.

Mr McAdam said gardai reacted very quickly and “swarmed the place”.

A man was arrested and detained at a Garda station in the north side of Dublin city.

Gardai said three males assaulted in the course of the incident were taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men had “serious but not life-threatening” injuries, while the other man’s injuries were described as “less serious”.

Anyone who was in the Stoneybatter area between 2.30pm and 3.30pm, who may have any video footage linked to this incident, is asked to make this footage available to gardai Garda spokesperson

Following the arrest, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: “There is no ongoing risk to the public at this time.”

A heightened police presence and a number of crime scene cordons were in place until shortly before 5pm.

All traffic restrictions have been lifted.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Anyone who was in the Stoneybatter area between 2.30pm and 3.30pm, who may have any video footage linked to this incident, is asked to make this footage available to gardai,” a Garda spokesperson said.

There's a level of shock, a level of concern - but the overriding sense here in Stonybatter is one of hope that those who have been impacted and injured will make a swift recovery Fine Gael councillor Ray McAdam

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda station on (01) 6668200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Mr McAdam said community gardai were contacting local residents to assure them they would maintain a presence in the area.

He described the neighbourhood as “active” and “closely knit”.

“There’s a level of shock, a level of concern – but the overriding sense here in Stonybatter is one of hope that those who have been impacted and injured will make a swift recovery,” he said.

He added: “There’s a sense of ‘how could something like this happen in our neighbourhood?'”

My thoughts are with those injured and their families. The community is in a state of shock. The gardai and emergency services are to be commended for their response Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald

But Mr McAdam said locals had been reassured by the quick Garda response.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said it was “terrible news”.

“My thoughts are with those injured and their families. The community is in a state of shock.”

In a statement, she added: “The gardai and emergency services are to be commended for their response.”