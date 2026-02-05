Tributes paid to man in his 80s who died after being hit by bus in Dublin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland’s president has offered her “deepest condolences” to the family of a pedestrian in his 80s who died after being struck by a double-decker bus in Dublin.

Three others were injured in the incident on the pedestrianised North Earl Street shortly after 12.30pm.

The crash at the junction of Talbot Street and Marlborough Street, near the beginning of the pedestrianised area, involved a Bus Eireann double-decker.

Two other pedestrians: a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s; were taken to hospital after the incident for injuries described as “non-life-threatening”, although the man’s were additionally described as “serious”.

The driver of the bus, a woman aged in her 50s, was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

President Catherine Connolly said: “May I further thank the emergency services for their swift attendance on the scene and send my best wishes to those injured and wish them a speedy recovery, as well as to all those impacted by today’s event.”

An Garda Siochana responded to the incident with Dublin Fire Brigade and ambulances.

A tent was erected around the crash site and a garda cordon has been put in place.

The front window of the bus has been smashed.

Gardai, who are treating the incident as a crash, said investigations are ongoing.

They have appealed for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Dublin Fire Brigade said more than 20 firefighter/paramedics and advanced paramedics responded to the scene.

Luas Green Line services were suspended between Parnell Street and St Stephen’s Green for a time because of the incident but reopened, initially with delays.

ESB and public lighting crews were also requested at the scene because a streetlight was downed in the crash.

Bus Eireann said it was “deeply saddened” to confirm there was a fatality and several injuries after its bus was involved in a “serious collision involving pedestrians”.

The company’s chief executive, Jean O’Sullivan, said: “We are profoundly saddened by this tragic incident.

“On behalf of everyone at Bus Eireann, I extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, and our thoughts are with all those affected at this very difficult time.”

Bus Eireann said it is offering its full support to the relevant authorities as their investigations continue and will provide any additional assistance required.

Tanaiste Simon Harris said he was “deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic bus crash in Dublin city centre this afternoon”.

“My thoughts are with the family of the person killed and with those injured,” Mr Harris said.

“I am very grateful to our emergency services for their response.”

“I want to reassure Dubliners that the situation is being actively managed, and I would ask the public to avoid the area to allow emergency services to carry out their work.”

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Ray McAdam, said: “My thoughts are with those who have been injured and with their families at this difficult time.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, who is an elected TD for Dublin Central, said she was “devastated” to learn of the crash and thanked emergency responders.

“My thoughts are with the family of the deceased and all of the people who were struck or caught up in this collision, with their families, friends, and loved ones, and with everyone affected by what must be a very frightening experience.”