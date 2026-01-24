The Traitors champion admits faith in team-mate after victory as dual-winners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Traitors’ champion Rachel Duffy has said she had complete trust in her teammate Stephen Libby and “never wobbled once”, following the hit BBC show’s dramatic conclusion on Friday night.

In an interview with the Press Association, the 42-year-old described the victory as “a feeling like nothing else” after the two became the first pair of traitors to win the game together in the series four finale.

The tense episode saw Duffy’s fate in the hands of her teammate Libby, who remained loyal to her in the endgame of the show, and they split the prize pot of £95,750, taking home £47,875 each.

Speaking about the moment around the firepit in the final episode, before she found out she had won, Duffy said: “When it came to the next vote, [Stephen] wouldn’t look at me, and he wouldn’t look me in the eye.

“I just thought, ‘Oh no, I’m in trouble’. So, I really, really thought he put my name down.”

Libby had the opportunity to get rid of his teammate and pocket the entire prize pot, but chose to vote for faithful Jack instead – causing him to be banished from the final.

Duffy said: “When he turned [the slate] around and it was Jack’s name on it, it was a feeling like nothing else.”

Early on, the treacherous two decided to form a pact that they would never vote for each other and stuck to their word to the end, remaining loyal to their alliance and winning the game as a team.

Duffy, a head of communications from Newry in Northern Ireland, said: “I never wobbled once. I knew once I made [the pact] that night, I never, ever was going to break it.”

Libby, who is originally from the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides but now lives in London, told PA he had a “wobble” because he “didn’t want to look like a fool”.

He said: “I think I’m naturally like a very trusting person, and I do just take people at their word. I was terrified that I had done exactly that with Rachel and that she was going to have my name on her slate at the end.

“That’s what was making me question myself at the very end.

“I honestly didn’t know what name I was going to write on that slate until the chalk hit the slate. It was genuinely that close to the wire for me.”

Libby, who chose to split the prize pot with his fellow traitor rather than steal the money, added: “In the end, I knew that an extra £50,000 wasn’t worth the guilt that I would have felt if I had left with everything, and Rachel left with nothing.

“I’m so proud that we managed to prove that if you just hold your nerve and really trust each other, then you can have the result that we had last night.”

During their time on the show, the contestants gathered for a dinner party, during which Duffy confided in the players about her mother, who she said has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

She told PA the reaction to this admission had been “lovely” and said: “There was a lot of messages on social media about people and their own experiences, saying thank you so much for raising awareness.

“It was the loveliest feeling to know that your story resonated with so many and that so many other people, or carers for their family members.

“I think if there’s anything positive that can come out of this is raising awareness of two very important illnesses that are very tough on the actual person and their family.”

The NHS website describes Parkinson’s as a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years, leading to slow movement and stiff muscles.

It describes dementia as a syndrome associated with an ongoing decline of brain functioning, including memory loss.

Duffy said she wants to spend her winnings on treating her family, adding: “I promised the kids, because they’ve never been on an airplane, that in the next few weeks, we’ll go over [to England] and we’ll visit some friends.

“But I’ll just go to mum and just say, ‘right, what do you want? Anything at all. What can we do?’

“So I think we’re going to have some fun.”

Meanwhile, Libby has said he wants to take his partner on holiday with the cash prize, adding that “they have been an amazing support network”.

The Traitors star, who worked as a cyber security consultant, also revealed he quit his job earlier this year to take some time off.

He said: “It’s not because I’ve got any grand plans to do anything with that free time. I don’t think I’m going to be the next kind of big superstar or anything.

“It’s really because I have been in work since I was 15. I’ve worked two jobs all throughout university, I have never taken a gap year, never done anything like that.

“My main goal is just to take a couple of months off and really just see if I am in a fortunate enough position now to do something I’m really passionate about.”