DUP seeks to block Sinn Fein bid for European Parliament ‘observer status’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The DUP is to seek to block a Sinn Fein bid for “observer status” in the European Parliament.

Four Sinn Fein MLAs have signed a motion set to be debated in Stormont on Monday, seeking agreement to write to the European Parliament for observer status for Assembly Members.

The motion notes that a majority of people in Northern Ireland (56%) voted to remain in the European Union during the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Before the UK left the EU, Northern Ireland sent three MEPs to the European Parliament.

The Sinn Fein motion describes the current situation as a “democratic deficit”.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has confirmed that his party’s MLAs will seek to table a petition of concern in Stormont against the motion.

The mechanism, which must signed by at least 30 MLAs and presented to the Assembly Speaker, requires a motion to have cross-community support to be passed rather than just a simple majority.

The petition of concern will require the backing of other parties to reach 30 signatures.

Mr Robinson said the Sinn Fein motion deals with fundamental issues regarding Northern Ireland’s constitutional position.

“It is therefore necessary, and in keeping with the terms of the Belfast and St Andrew’s Agreements that any vote on this motion should require cross-community support for it to pass,” he said.

“Last December the Government set aside the need for consensus when the (Northern Ireland) Protocol’s harmful provisions were recklessly extended via a rigged vote, despite the unanimous opposition of unionists.

“Therefore it is entirely legitimate that we use the petition of concern mechanism on this occasion to ensure our position, and the views of those we represent, cannot again be misrepresented.”

Mr Robinson said unionists are vociferously opposed to the motion.

“Far from it being the case that this motion would have no practical effect, if passed by a one-sided simple majority it would require the Assembly to write to the European Parliament setting out the corporate position of the Assembly as being supportive of EU observer status,” he said.

“This would be despite vociferous opposition of unionist MLAs to such a proposal.

“The motion also endorses Northern Ireland rejoining the European Union, something which would be seized upon by Brussels as cause to sustain the current flawed arrangements.”

Mr Robinson added: “EU observer status in the European Parliament would bring with it no right to speak, vote or stand for election.

“It would do nothing to address the democratic deficit caused by the protocol in depriving local elected representatives of the right to make laws in over 300 areas of law.

“Furthermore, it would be a direct attack on Northern Ireland’s position as an integral part of the United Kingdom.

“This Republican motion is designed to garner support of those who have no regard for the Union and who wish to now govern by simple majority regardless of the views of Unionists.”

The DUP leader urged all unionists elected to Stormont to back their petition of concern.

“We are encouraging unionists in the Assembly to work with us to reject this Sinn Fein ploy, designed to advance their goal of breaking up the United Kingdom, and to defeat any attempt to portray the Assembly as wholly supporting observer status in the European system,” he added.