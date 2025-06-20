Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Across the UK, millions of people claim certain benefits to help them cover the cost of living. Around 24 million people in the country are now in receipt of some combination of DWP-administered benefits, which are becoming more essential than ever to grapple with rising costs.

As we pass the midway point of the year, the unwelcome shock of April’s bill rises may have settled, but many continue to struggle. Increases to benefits, the state pension and the minimum wage will have gone some way to offset these costs, but inflation continues to outstrip incomes for most.

Latest figures from millions of low-income households paint a difficult picture of the UK’s economic situation. Research from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation found that more than 1 in 5 people in the UK (21 per cent) were in poverty in 2022/23 – 14.3 million people.

Against this difficult economic backdrop, it’s important that households are claiming all the support the they entitled to. Research by Policy in Practice shows that £23bn worth of benefits goes unclaimed every year – you can use their helpful calculator to work out what you might be entitled to.

Are you having an issue with the DWP or cost of living? Get in touch via email: albert.toth@independent.co.uk

Here is an overview of the financial support available to households this July and key dates for benefit and state pension recipients to look out for:

Benefit payment dates in July

Benefit payments will be going out as normal in July as there are no bank holidays. These include:

Universal Credit

State pension

Pension credit

Child benefit

Disability living allowance

Personal independence payment (PIP)

Attendance allowance

Carer’s allowance

Employment support allowance

Income support

Jobseeker’s allowance

For more information on how and when state benefits are paid, visit the government’s website.

The DWP is aiming to complete the migration of all ‘legacy benefits’ to Universal Credit by January 2026. Those receiving tax credits, income support, jobseeker’s allowance, and housing benefit should have received a notice about moving to Universal Credit already.

Many will also be worried about Labour’s planned changes to the welfare system, which amount to £5 million in cuts. There is still some time before these come into effect, with the rates for Universal Credit changing in April next year, followed by the criteria to claim the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) tightening in November.

Are you having issues with PIP, Universal Credit, or any other benefit? Get in touch via email: albert.toth@independent.co.uk

Pension payment dates in July

The basic state pension is paid straight into bank accounts similar to how benefits are paid. It is usually paid every four weeks, with the exact day you receive it corresponding to the last two digits of your national insurance (NI) number.

Here’s when you should be paid based on those numbers:

00 to 19: Monday

20 to 39: Tuesday

40 to 59: Wednesday

60 to 79: Thursday

80 to 99: Friday

Have benefit rates gone up?

In April, all benefits were uprated by 1.7 per cent, matching the September 2024 inflation figure. The increase applied to all working-age benefits, including universal credit, PIP, DLA, attendance allowance, carer’s allowance, ESA and more.

Meanwhile, in line with the triple lock, the state pension has risen by 4.1 per cent – up £472 a year – matching wage growth in 2024.

Things will change slightly for Universal Credit claimants next year following Labour’s welfare announcements. Everyone receiving the benefit’s standard allowance will see a one-off above inflation rise by £7 a week from April 2026, taking it from £91 to £98.

However, the rate of the additional Universal Credit health element will be frozen from 2026 at £97 until 2029/30 (although those in this group will receive the increased standard allowance).

Additionally, any new claimants for the health element after April 2026 will receive a massively reduced rate of £50 a week – almost £2,500 less than the current level. This means it is a good idea for anyone who thinks they might be eligible to apply as soon as they can.

Other help available

Budgeting advance loans

The government offers a ‘budgeting advance loan’ for people on Universal Credit who face an emergency lack of money. The loan has a maximum repayment period of two years.

These loans are interest-free, and automatically deducted from Universal Credit payments. You can borrow an ‘advance’ of up to:

£348 if you’re single

£464 if you’re part of a couple

£812 if you or your partner claim Child Benefit

Following the Labour Budget in October, a new cap has been introduced on the amount the DWP can deduct from benefit payments to repay loans and debts, including budgeting advance loans.

From April 2025, deductions from universal credit will be capped at 15 per cent of the standard allowance, down from 25 per cent.

Discretionary Housing Payment

Households can apply to their council for a Discretionary Housing Payment (DHP), which offers financial support to go towards rent or housing costs.

You can only get a DHP if you are in receipt of Housing Benefit or the housing element of Universal Credit. It can cover housing costs for a rent shortfall, rent deposits and rent in advance if you need to move home.

Exact eligibility and the funds available are decided on a council-by-council basis, so you will need to get in touch with your local authority to find out more.

Household Support Fund

The Household Support Fund (HSF), distributed by local councils, offers vital assistance to those facing financial hardship, complementing standard benefits and grants.

As part of this government initiative, eligible households throughout the UK can access support such as essential appliances, contributions towards utility bills, and direct cash payments reaching up to £300.

Local authorities are free to decide how to allocate their HSF funding to suit households in their area, so exactly what is available will vary. To apply, households need to contact their council (most offer an online form).

This nationwide program is set to run until March 2026. The government has committed £1 billion in funding to transition it into a 'Crisis and Resilience Fund', which will also replace the DHP.

Charitable grants

If you are struggling financially, you may be eligible for certain charitable grants. There are a wide range of grants available depending on your circumstances.

However, these grants will typically require you to meet specific criteria and only be able to offer limited funds.

Charitable grants are available for people who are disabled or ill, carers, bereaved, unemployed, students – and many more. The charity Turn2us has an online tool to search for grants which may be available to you.

Energy provider help

A number of energy suppliers offer help for those struggling with their energy bills. These include British Gas, Scottish Power, EDF, E.ON and Octopus. It is worth contacting your energy provider to find out if you are eligible.

Council tax reduction

If you meet certain criteria or are on certain benefits, you may be able to apply for a discount on your council tax discount of up to 100 per cent.

Your local council may still be able to offer you a discretionary reduction if you are able to demonstrate you are facing severe hardship and can’t afford to pay your council tax.

To apply for a council tax reduction, you can contact your local council via the government’s website.

Up to 30 hours of free childcare

All working parents in the UK are currently entitled to 30 hours of free childcare for children aged 3 to 4. From 1 April 2024, this entitlement expanded to include 15 hours of free childcare for 2-year-olds.

From 1 September, this was expanded again to include all children from the age of nine months.

You must apply online and reconfirm your eligibility every three months, in time for each school term. Working parents can also apply for tax-free childcare, giving back 20p for every 80p you put towards childcare, up to a maximum of £500 a year.

The final expansion to free childcare, coming in September 2025, will see all children under five eligible for 30 hours.

Energy Price Cap: Is it going up?

Ofgem’s energy price cap will be decreasing from £1,849 to £1,720 for July to September – a drop of 7 per cent. The welcome fall follows three consecutive rises.

The energy price cap is the maximum amount energy suppliers can charge you for each unit of energy if you’re on a standard variable tariff. That includes most households. It is expressed as an annual bill for an average home.

