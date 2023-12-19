Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Thousands of British people in receipt of regular benefits payments from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) face seeing their entitlement cut from April 2024 despite the 6.7 per cent raise announced in the chancellor’s recent Autumn Statement, a charity has warned.

The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has cautioned that Jeremy Hunt’s decision not to raise the benefit cap – the total amount people of working age in need can claim – in tandem with payments, as he did in his 2022 statement, will mean that the increase he did announce will actually serve to push more people beyond the cap’s threshold.

“Increasing benefit rates and support with rent costs will make a difference to many families continuing to struggle with rising prices, who approach this winter terrified about how they will get by. But, sadly, these changes will provide absolutely no help to the over 85,000 households affected by the benefit cap, who will receive not one penny more,” CPAG said in a statement.

“The benefit cap severs the link between need and entitlement in our social security system: a household will have their total need for support assessed, and if this comes out above the level of the cap (currently £22,020 per year for families with children, or £25,323 for families in London) they will simply receive less than they need.

“There are wide variations in the amounts that households are capped, but the average is £53 a week, a loss keenly felt by those already struggling to survive below the poverty line.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the cap.

What is the benefit cap and how much is it?

The cap is determined according to an applicant’s circumstances, taking into account their location, whether or not they have children and whether they are applying as a single person or as part of a couple.

The cap is set at the following rates if you live outside of London:

£423.46 per week or £1,835 per month if you’re a couple

£423.46 per week or £1,835 per month if you’re a single parent and your children live with you

£283.71 per week or £1,229.42 per month if you’re a single adult

If you live within greater London, the cap is set at the following rates:

£486.98 per week or £2,110.25 per month if you’re a couple

£486.98 per week or £2,110.25 per month if you’re a single parent and your children live with you

£326.26 per week or £1,413.92 per month if you’re a single adult

Who does it apply to?

The cap typically applies to people aged between 16 and state pension age and in receipt of any of the following payments:

Universal Credit

Bereavement Allowance

Child Benefit

Child Tax Credit

Employment and Support Allowance

Housing Benefit

Incapacity Benefit

Income Support

Jobseeker’s Allowance

Maternity Allowance

Severe Disablement Allowance

Widowed Parent’s Allowance (or Widowed Mother’s Allowance or Widow’s Pension if you started getting it before 9 April 2001)

Who is exempt?

Anyone above state pension age is not affected by the cap and it will not affect anyone below that marker if they or their partner:

Receive Working Tax Credit

Receive Universal Credit because of a disability or health condition that stops you from working

Receive Universal Credit because they care for someone with a disability

Receive Universal Credit and they and their partner earn £722 or more a month combined, after tax and National Insurance contributions

People are also exempted from the cap if they, their partner or any children under 18 living with them receives:

Adult Disability Payment

Armed Forces Compensation Scheme

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Child Disability Payment

Disability Living Allowance

Employment and Support Allowance (if they receive the support component)

Guardian’s Allowance

Industrial Injuries Benefits (and equivalent payments as part of a War Disablement Pension or the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme)

Personal Independence Payment

War pensions

War Widow’s or War Widower’s Pension

If you are affected by the cap, it is worth bearing in mind that it might not start to apply for nine months, depending on your earnings, thanks to a “grace period” allowed for.

If the cap does place you in difficulties, the government advises you to contact the DWP or your local council as soon as possible.

For more information on the benefit cap, visit the UK government’s website or Citizens Advice and, to determine whether or not it will affect you, visit the charity Turn2Us’s benefits calculator.