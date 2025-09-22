Ed Davey calls for open welcome to US cancer experts after Trump halts research

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US cancer researchers fleeing an “anti-science agenda” should be welcomed to the UK with a dedicated fellowship scheme, Sir Ed Davey is to say.

The Liberal Democrat leader will call for the arrangement as part of a plan to make cancer a “top priority” on the NHS.

Sir Ed has used the conference to attack Nigel Farage’s Reform UK and tech boss Elon Musk.

In his keynote speech on the final day of the Lib Dem party conference in Bournemouth he will turn his attention to US President Donald Trump.

Sir Ed is expected describe “what’s happening on the other side of the Atlantic” as the “biggest threat to the fight against cancer”.

He will add: “Because the United States is by far the world’s biggest funder of cancer research – mostly through its National Cancer Institute.

“But since Donald Trump returned to the White House, he has cancelled hundreds of grants for cancer research projects.”

He will also criticise Reform’s conference earlier this month, where attendees “enthusiastically applauded” cutting off “research into medicine that has the power to save so many lives”.

The UK should “step up and say: if Trump won’t back this research, we will”, Sir Ed will add.

His party would pledge to build a national cancer research centre, and pass a cancer survival research Act to this end.

In a message to the scientists in America who have had their research halted, he will say: “Come here, and finish it in the UK. We’ll set up a dedicated fellowship scheme for you, and we won’t let extortionate Home Office fees stand in your way.”

The speech is also expected to contain continued attacks on Tesla chief Mr Musk, according to the Lib Dems.

Sir Ed said he is not worried that the billionaire could sue after he branded him a “criminal”.

The Lib Dems’ chief executive has reportedly been meeting with lawyers pre-emptively over Sir Ed’s comments.

“If he … sues me, let’s see how he fares, because I don’t think he’ll win,” he told Sky News.

In an interview with the BBC, Sir Ed got into a row with political editor Chris Mason over its coverage of Reform UK.

The Lib Dem leader had accused the public broadcaster of having given Reform less scrutiny than other political parties, going as far as to claim it had “copy-and-pasted” their press releases in online articles.

Pressed by the BBC that this attack on the media was Trumpian, Sir Ed replied: “No, I don’t think we are.”

Speaking to the PA news agency on the penultimate day of the Lib Dem conference, Sir Ed suggested his party could win “way more” than 100 seats in the next general election.

Lib Dem strategists believe that with the political landscape now in flux, they could stand to be one of the main beneficiaries.

Sir Ed was also expected during his speech to call on moderate Conservatives who “reject the divisive politics” of Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage to “come and join us”, The Times reported.

But polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice told the paper the party had “maxed out” the strategy of targeting Tories and should focus on disenfranchised Labour voters instead.

During the conference, the party has announced:

– Plans for a windfall tax on the big banks to set up a lending scheme that will help homeowners install solar panels and insulation.

– Cigarette-style health warnings on social media apps to bolster the protection of children online.

– A new law to bar ministers from lobbying on behalf of foreign leaders in order to “Trump-proof” British politics in future.

– A promise to set up police front desks in libraries, shopping centres and community hubs.

– A focus on patriotism, with Lib Dem MP Tim Farron swaddling himself in a St George’s Cross flag as he urged members to not be so “flaming squeamish” and wave national flags with pride.