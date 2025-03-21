Electrical substation fire makes Heathrow look ‘vulnerable’ – Energy Secretary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The closure of Heathrow due to a fire at an electrical substation has made the airport look “vulnerable”, the Energy Secretary has said.

Europe’s busiest airport, which is supplied by the North Hyde electrical substation in west London, was impacted by the power outage caused by a fire on Thursday night.

A spokesperson for the airport said they had no choice but to close Heathrow until 11.59pm on Friday, adding that they expect “significant” disruption over the coming days.

London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters were still on the scene at Nestles Avenue in Hayes just before 6am with part of a transformer still alight.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said that National Grid told him they had not seen “anything like the scale” of what happened with the “seriousness” of the fire.

“But it makes Heathrow look quite vulnerable and therefore we’ve got to learn lessons, as I say, about not just Heathrow but how we protect our major infrastructure,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Mr Miliband said the fire “appears to have knocked out a back-up generator as well as the substation itself”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s too early to say what caused this but I think obviously we will have to look hard at the causes and also the protection and the resilience that is in place for major institutions like Heathrow.”

The National Grid website says one of the main roles of substations is to convert electricity into different voltages.

Substations contain the specialist equipment that allows the voltage of electricity to be transformed, National Grid said.

National Grid owns more than 300 large substations, where 275kV and 400kV overhead power lines or underground cables are switched and where electricity is transformed for distribution to surrounding areas.

Dr Paul Cuffe, assistant professor, UCD School of Electrical & Electronic Engineering, University College Dublin, said an airport such as Heathrow requires a lot of electricity to operate – equivalent to a large town.

“As such, it would be typical for an airport like Heathrow to be given a dedicated connection from the substation at Hayes; there is likely a dedicated power line and transformer there that connects the airport to the wider grid,” he said.

“When a major fire severs that link, it will no longer be possible to bring bulk electricity to the airport.

“I would anticipate that a major airport like Heathrow would have some on-site emergency capability to ride through a grid disturbance; I would hope that the traffic control tower and runway lights weren’t totally plunged into darkness.

“However, processing planeloads of passengers requires Heathrow in its totality to consume a town’s worth of electricity, and the inability to meet this requirement is likely why flights had to be cancelled.”

Dr Cuffe said that from time to time substation equipment will fail and downstream power outages will result.

“One could argue that a critical piece of national infrastructure like Heathrow deserves special grid connection arrangements to secure its supply of electricity further,” he said.

“For instance, sometimes critical loads like this are fed from two separate substations to provide redundancy when outages happen.

“I am not familiar with the exact connection arrangements for Heathrow Airport but neither set-up would surprise me.

“It is ultimately a political and economic question to determine the right level of capital investment into grid infrastructure to avoid the problems that outages like this cause.”