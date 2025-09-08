Singer Ed Sheeran reveals he is ‘just about to move to America’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer Ed Sheeran has revealed he is “just about to move to America”.

The 34-year-old said he was making the move with his family due in part to an upcoming US tour, in an interview with The 2 Johnnies Podcast.

He said: “I’m just about to move to America… I feel like I might be the only person moving to America… I’m going on tour there for a while, so I have a family, so I can’t dip in and out, we’re going and settling there.”

It comes after the Lego House singer revealed earlier this year that he was aiming to move to Nashville and transition to country music.

He told the Call Her Daddy podcast in April: “When you transition to country, you can’t transition back.

“Nashville is my favourite city in the states and it’s always been my end goal to move to Nashville and transition to country.”

In another interview with The Louis Theroux Podcast in June, Sheeran said he identified “culturally as Irish” despite being “obviously born and raised in Britain”.

The singer was also asked about his UK home during the latest interview, telling the hosts he had two pubs and a chapel built in its grounds.

Sheeran added: “(The pubs are) always tapped up, ready to rock, you never know when someone’s going to want to come round.

“Do you know what? It happens, and it can really get away as well, the night can really get away.

“I think it’s nice for me, people always look at stuff like that in my lifestyle and think it’s a bit weird, but like, I think to go out and really let loose with camera phones around, you can’t really do that anymore if you’re well known.

“So it’s having a place where you can have a few pints, a dance, and a sing, and get a bit silly, and not worry about it being on TikTok the next morning.”

Sheeran said he used the chapel to mourn friends who have passed away and host Christmas carol singing during the festive period, and added that members of his security team had got married there.

The singer was born in Halifax, West Yorkshire, but moved to Framingham Earl in Suffolk as a child and has owned a minority share in nearby football club Ipswich Town since last year, with the club being relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2024-2025 season.

He has had 14 UK number one singles and eight UK number one albums, with the singer’s best known songs including The A Team, Sing and Don’t.