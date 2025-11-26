Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
PodcastsNewsletters
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Fourth person charged under Terrorism Act over Palestine Action ban protest

A protest took place outside Queen Elizabeth House in Edinburgh on November 18.

Pa Scotland Reporter
Wednesday 26 November 2025 16:38 GMT
Police said that a man has been charged (David Cheskin/PA)
Police said that a man has been charged (David Cheskin/PA) (PA Archive)

A fourth person has been charged in connection with alleged offences under the Terrorism Act after a protest in Edinburgh in support of Palestine Action.

Defend Our Juries held demonstrations in 18 towns and cities between November 18 and 29 in support of lifting the ban on Palestine Action, with protests in Nottingham, Gloucester, Truro, Northampton, Oxford, Leeds, Newcastle, Cardiff, Aberystwyth and Edinburgh.

In Edinburgh on November 18, dozens of activists gathered in the rain outside Queen Elizabeth House, the UK Government’s hub in Scotland.

Police said on Wednesday that a second man has been charged in connection with alleged offences under the Terrorism Act.

It comes after police said on Tuesday that two women and a man had been charged.

Police said that investigations are continuing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in