Three British tourists confirmed dead after diving boat fire in Egypt
Tour operator says 12 others were on board when the fire broke out
Three British teenagers have died in Egypt after a diving boat burst into flames in the Red Sea, a tour operator has confirmed.
Scuba Travel said the three passengers were among 15 qualified divers who were staying on board the dive boat for a week when the fire broke out on Sunday.
The boat burst into flames off the Elphinstone Reef in the Red Sea.
In a statement seen by Sky News, the tour operator said: “At the time the fire broke out, 12 divers were participating in a briefing on board, while those missing had apparently decided not to dive that morning.”
The boat left Port Ghalib on Tuesday and was due to return on Sunday, reports say.
A spokesperson for Tornado Marine Fleet, which owns the boat, said on Sunday: “Today at 6.30am at Elphinstone, while doing the diving briefing, Hurricane caught fire.”
It is understood that the Foreign and Commonwealth Department has contacted the families of the divers who died.
According to Scuba Travel, 12 of the divers were immediately evacuated to another craft when the fire broke.
Fourteen crew members also had to leave the vessel after trying to find the missing guests.
More follows on this breaking news story...
