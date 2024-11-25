Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Egypt yacht sinks latest: Two Britons missing after tourist boat Sea Story 'hit by wave' in Red Sea

Two Britons are feared missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea, according to the BBC

Alexander Butler
Monday 25 November 2024 20:00 GMT
Rescuers help survivors of boat sunk off Red Sea coast as two Britons feared missing

Two Britons are reported to be among dozens of people feared missing after a tourist yacht was “hit by a wave” and sank off the coast of Egypt on Monday.

At least 16 people are said to be missing despite a massive rescue operation saving 28 people from the imperilled vessel, according to the governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafi.

The boat sank off the south of the Egyptian coastal town of Marsa Alam with 31 tourists of various nationalities on board along with 13 crew members.

A surviving crew member said the boat was “hit by a wave in the middle of the night, throwing the vessel on its side”.

Some tourists were airlifted to receive medical treatment. It has not been confirmed what caused the four-deck motor yacht to sink.

But the Egyptian Meteorological Authority on Saturday warned about rough weather and large waves, advising against maritime activity for Sunday and Monday on the Red Sea.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are providing consular support to a number of British nationals and their families following an incident in Egypt and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Alexander Butler25 November 2024 20:00

Pictured: Sea Story vessel

The 144-foot two-engine Sea Story vessel was built in 2022 and is registered in Safaga, Egypt, according to the boat’s owner.

Owned by tourist company Dive pro Liveaboard, the boat has space for 36 passengers and 12 crew members including a captain, cooks, waiters and sailors.

At the time it sank, it was carrying 44 people. This included 31 tourists and 13 crew members, according to the Red Sea governornate.

It carried safety jackets in each cabin and two 25-person safety rafts, according to Dive pro Liveaboard’s website.

The 144-foot Sea Story yacht was built in 2022 and has space for 48 people including passengers and crew
The 144-foot Sea Story yacht was built in 2022 and has space for 48 people including passengers and crew (Dive Pro LIve Aboard)
Alexander Butler25 November 2024 18:37

Pictured: Survivors speak to Red Sea governor

Egypt’s Red Sea governor Amr Hanafi speaks to survivors
Egypt’s Red Sea governor Amr Hanafi speaks to survivors (EPA)
Alexander Butler25 November 2024 18:05

Watch: Rescuers help survivors of boat sunk off Red Sea coast as four Britons feared missing

Rescuers help survivors of boat sunk off Red Sea coast as four Britons feared missing
Alexander Butler25 November 2024 17:46

Pictured: Survivors rescued from sinking ship

Survivors of tourist boat which sank in the Red Sea off Egypt’s coast are brought ashore
Survivors of tourist boat which sank in the Red Sea off Egypt’s coast are brought ashore (BBC)
Survivors of tourist boat which sank in the Red Sea off Egypt’s coast are brought ashore
Survivors of tourist boat which sank in the Red Sea off Egypt’s coast are brought ashore (BBC)
Alexander Butler25 November 2024 17:29

Britons feared to be among 17 missing after yacht sinks in Red Sea

Thirty-one tourists and 14 crew members were on board the vessel when it got into difficulty near the coastal town of Marsa Alam, officials say

Alexander Butler25 November 2024 17:15

Chinese and Polish nationals declared safe

The Chinese embassy in Egypt said Monday two of its nationals were “in good health” after being “rescued in the cruise ship sinking accident in the Red Sea”, Chinese state media reported.

Pawel Wronski, the Polish foreign ministry spokesman, said authorities “have information that two of the tourists may have had Polish citizenship”.

“That’s all we know about them. That’s all we can say for now,” he said. The Finnish foreign ministry confirmed one of its nationals is missing.

Alexander Butler25 November 2024 17:01

Yacht was ‘hit by a wave’ in middle of night

A surviving crew member said the boat was “hit by a wave in the middle of the night, throwing the vessel on its side”.

By Monday afternoon, it had become increasingly “unlikely that the 17 missing would be rescued after 12 hours in the water,” he said.

The boat, named Sea Story, is a 144ft vessel built in 2022. It departed from Port Ghalib on Saturday and was scheduled to return to Hurghada Marina on 29 November.

A distress signal was received at 5.30am on Monday, after which contact was lost.

Alexander Butler25 November 2024 16:53

