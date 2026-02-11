Ceremonial items used by Queen Elizabeth II to be auctioned for cancer charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ceremonial items used by Queen Elizabeth II during jubilee celebrations are to be sold at auction to raise money for cancer patients.

Six items, most of which were designed by the late Queen’s pageant master Bruno Peek to mark historic occasions, are due to be sold in March with the proceeds to be donated to Cancer Research UK.

They include the Diamond Jubilee “diamond”, which was displayed at the Tower of London before being used by the late Queen in 2012, the millennium torch, used to celebrate the start of the year 2000, and the 90th birthday torch which was used in 2016 at Windsor Castle.

A torch used at the Golden Jubilee in 2002 and the Platinum Jubilee Commonwealth Nations Globe, which formed part of celebrations at Windsor Castle in June 2022, will also be sold.

Mr Peek, who is from Gorleston in Norfolk, was Elizabeth’s pageant master for 40 years during which he masterminded worldwide beacon tributes for her golden, diamond and platinum jubilees as well as commemorations for the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Of his time as pageant master, the 74-year-old said: “The Queen and the royal family showed me such kindness over the years.

“They were very encouraging and courteous. I felt privileged and honoured – and comfortable – in the Queen’s company.”

Recalling a moment with Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace when there was a hitch with equipment during the lighting of the Diamond Jubilee beacon, Mr Peek said: “I whispered to her – do you mind giving it a little push ma’am?’

“And she said ‘I don’t mind at all’ – and gave it a good shove, to the cheers of the hundreds of thousands attending the concert in The Mall that evening.”

The former welder said he last saw the late Queen in June 2022 at the lighting of a beacon to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

“We all understood the Queen wasn’t well and we weren’t expecting her to make it,” he said.

“But being the great Queen she was, she surprised us all and came.

“The last thing she ever said to me, after lighting the beacon, was ‘Thank you Bruno’.

“It was a lovely moment which I will cherish for the rest of my life, but also very sad because a few days later she died.”

Of the upcoming auction, Mr Peek said: “I own these items but I could never have sold them for personal gain.

“Given that the King and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have both had cancer treatment, I felt it was appropriate to use them to raise money for Cancer Research UK.”

It is estimated the items will sell for around £20,000 to £30,000 each at the virtual auction at Bonhams in March.

Mr Peek, who staged the Millennium Beacon project, was made an OBE in 2000, became a Member of the Royal Victoria Order (RVO) for organising the 2002 Golden Jubilee beacons and a Lieutenant for repeating the feat for the Diamond Jubilee in 2012. He also staged the Queen’s 90th birthday beacons in 2016.

In 2022, he was recognised again for his service alongside others who helped stage the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and became a Commander of the RVO.

Born to Polish immigrants, Mr Peek was abandoned at 14 months old alongside his twin brother George and brought up in a children’s home before they were adopted at four years old.

Before training as a welder, Mr Peek had numerous jobs including working in a bakery and a butcher’s, making prams and as a builder’s labourer.

After organising the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston carnival more than 40 years ago, Mr Peek said he realised he wanted to help organise historic celebrations and later approached the palace with ideas that were accepted.