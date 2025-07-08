Mick Jagger and Elton John top star-studded guest list for French state banquet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Mick Jagger and Sir Elton John topped the star-studded guest list for the French state banquet hosted by the King at Windsor Castle.

The Rolling Stones’ front man was joined by his fiancee Melanie Hamrick, while Crocodile Rock singer Sir Elton was accompanied by his husband David Furnish for the opulent royal celebration.

Sir Elton, who is known for hosting his own annual white-tie and tiara charity ball, was among the 160 guests who gathered at the King’s royal white-tie affair in honour of French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

Both musicians have homes in France and Sir Elton also has a home in nearby Old Windsor.

Sir Elton famously sang Candle In The Wind, rewritten as Goodbye England’s Rose, at the funeral of the King’s first wife Diana, Princess of Wales, and he has a close bond with the Duke of Sussex – Charles’s youngest son with whom the King has a troubled relationship.

Other notable invitees who turned out for the glittering banquet with Charles, the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales were actress Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, former England goalkeeper Mary Earps, who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain, authors Joanne Harris and Sebastian Faulks, sculptor Sir Antony Gormley and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer.

The King was seated between Mr Macron and French culture minister Rachida Dati, while Kate – attending her first state banquet in nearly two years – was on the other side of the French president and also next to art historian Christophe Leribault, chairman of the Musee D’Orsay.

The Queen was on the other side of the table, between Mrs Macron and French armed forces minister Sebastien Lecornu.

On the other side of first lady Brigitte was heir to the throne William.

Sir Mick, whose formal white place card read “Sir Michael Jagger”, was seated between Dame Kristin and Alice Rufo, director general for international relations and strategy of the French ministry for the armed forces.

Sir Elton, who has severe vision issues after contracting an eye infection, was seated next to his husband, rather than apart which is usually the custom for couples at royal banquets.

On Sir Elton’s other side was the Duchess of Gloucester, while Sir Keir was next to footballer Ms Earps.

Also making an appearance was First Dates’ Fred Sirieix, as well as the French singer Mika, who was sat next to the Duchess of Edinburgh.