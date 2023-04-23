Emergency alert test – live: Millions to receive text in first-ever nationwide drill today
Loud alarm to sound in trial of system intended to warn of environmental disasters and terror attacks
People living in the UK will soon be subjected to the first-ever nationwide test of the government’s new emergency alert system.
Text messages will be sent to millions of 4G and 5G mobile phones at 3pm on Sunday, prompting an alert message to flash up on the screen and an alarm to sound.
The system is intended to be used to warn citizens of life-threatening situations such as flooding, wildfires, terror attacks or nuclear threats, and is based upon similar schemes in the United States, Canada, Japan and Netherlands.
The sound and vibration will last for up to 10 seconds even if devices are set to silent, with newly-announced deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden saying: “It could be the sound that saves your life.”
Domestic violence campaigners have cautioned that the test could put people in danger by revealing the location of secret phones hidden away by those at risk, while experts warning of the risk of related scams have stressed that no action is required in response to the alert.
What will the emergency message say?
Set to be tested on 4G and 5G mobile phones this afternoon, the sound and vibration of the emergency alert will last for up to 10 seconds even if devices are set to silent.
The message will say: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.
“In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe. Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information. This is a test. You do not need to take any action.”
Phone users will be prompted to swipe away the message or clicking “OK” on their home screen before being able to continue using their device. Drivers are advised not to look at or touch their phone until it is safe, just as when receiving any call or message.
Millions to receive emergency alert test text message
At 3pm today, millions of mobile phones will display an emergency alert message from the government, in the first nationwide trial of the new system.
Set to be tested on 4G and 5G mobile phones, the sound and vibration will last for up to 10 seconds even if devices are set to silent.
My colleague Eleanor Noyce has more details:
Why are we getting an emergency alert text and what is it for?
What does the emergency alert sound like?
