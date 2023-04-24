Emergency alert test – live: Government reveals why phone users received alarm at different times
While alert was scheduled for 3pm, some got it early and others did not receive a message at all
Moment emergency alert test goes off at London Marathon
Millions of people across the UK received the first-ever nationwide test of the government’s new emergency alert system on Sunday.
While the alert was scheduled to go out at 3pm, some users reported receiving the message a minute or so early.
Some others said their phone did not display the message or make a sound.
The Independent understands it happened because the alert had to go through different infrastructure used by mobile operators – which don’t all operate at the same speed.
A government source said they always expected it to be “around 3pm” because of the differences in the operators’ networks.
Customers on the Three mobile phone network were among those to report not receiving the communication test.
In a statement the company said it is aware a number of customers did not receive the alert, and it is working with the government to prevent this in the future.
The Cabinet Office said it would be reviewing the outcome of the UK-wide test of the new emergency alert system.
Martha McHardy reports:
Telecommunications professor says it is ‘not unusual’ the alert did not work ‘perfectly'
Professor of telecommunications, Nigel Linge, said that it is not surprising the emergency alert did not work “perfectly”.
Speaking to Good Morning Britain, he said: “You can only do so much in the labaratory to see if something is going to work.
“This is why we test fire alarms in buildings when there are no fires.
He added: “It is not unusual that a test of this type did not work perfectly. That is what you expect. I don’t think anyone in the mobile phone industry would be surprised that it wasn’t perfect.”
The cabinet office has said that it will review the outcome of Sunday’s emergency alert test.
In a statement a government spokesperson said: “We have effectively completed the test of the UK-wide Emergency Alerts system, the biggest public communications exercise of its kind ever done. We are working with mobile network operators to review the outcome and any lessons learned.
“While the vast majority of compatible phones received the alert, we are aware that a very small proportion of mobile users on some networks did not receive it and will be looking at this as part of our review of the test.
“We will also review any other information like the time at which people received the alert.”
Why support groups are asking domestic violence victims to turn off alerts
The National Centre for Domestic Violence (NCDV) warned people with hidden second mobile phones to turn off the alerts to avoid revealing the location of their devices.
NCDV’s Sharon Bryan said: “Hidden second mobiles are an emergency lifeline for victims and survivors living under the constant threat of abuse, or worse.
“This siren test may unexpectedly reveal their presence to abusers – with disastrous consequences.”
The government said it has been actively engaging with organisations working with vulnerable women and girls to ensure they are not adversely affected by the introduction of emergency alerts.
Assistant Chief Constable Owen Weatherill, from the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: “Alongside partners, we will continue to listen carefully to public feedback and ensure the use of emergency alerts has a positive impact.”
How to turn off the emergency alert on iPhone and Android
Concerns have been raised that the new emergency alert system could actually endanger some people.
Those at risk of domestic or sexual abuse may have hidden phones, for instance, and the loud alert could draw attention to those devices.
For anyone at risk, it is possible to switch the feature off quickly and easily.It is very important to note that the switch to turn off both test alerts and real ones is the same.
With that said, it is easy to turn the feature off, and just as easy to turn it back on again.
On an iPhone, open up the Settings app and type “emergency alerts” in the search bar. That should bring up the option to turn off “Severe alerts” and Emergency alerts”.
On an Android device, once again go to the settings app and search for emergency alerts.
The wording of the switch might depend a little on what version you are using, but will usually be something like “emergency alerts”, and have the option to turn it off.
Devices that are switched off, connected to WiFi only, or using a 2G or 3G network will not receive the alert.
It also requires more recent operating systems, though any device that has received updates from the last few years should be compatible.
Awkward moment BBC newsreader’s interview interrupted by emergency alert test live on air
A BBC newsreader was forced to contend with the government’s 10-second emergency alert test going off early mid-interview.
Awkward moment BBC newsreader’s interview interrupted by emergency alert test
Broadcaster then cuts to ‘live shots now up and down the country’ showing people largely unperturbed by alert
Why did I get an emergency alert on my phone and what is it for?
Millions of phones across the UK sounded with a siren on Sunday as part of a test for a new national emergency alert system.
The loud alarm was planned to ring at 3pm on all devices that were using 4G and 5G networks in the UK.
The alert rang for 10 seconds and displayed a message notifying phone users that no action was needed in response to the test.
Here’s all you need to know about the emergency alert on your phone:
Why did I get an emergency alert on my phone and what is it for?
What does the emergency alert sound like?
Government releases statement after first ever emergency alert test
The government has released a statement after millions of people across the country received the first-ever nationwide test of the government’s new emergency alert system today.
A UK government spokesman said: “We have effectively completed the test of the UK-wide Emergency Alerts system, the biggest public communications exercise of its kind ever done.
“We are working with mobile network operators to review the outcome and any lessons learned.”
