Emergency alert test – live: Britons complain alarm went off early while some didn’t receive it
Some said they received the alert at 2:59pm, while others said they received it after 3pm
People living in the UK have received the first-ever nationwide test of the government’s new emergency alert system.
However, some Britons have complained that they received the alert early, while others did not receive it at all.
Text messages were sent to millions of 4G and 5G mobile phones at 3pm on Sunday, prompting an alert message to flash up on the screen and an alarm to sound.
Some said they received the alert at 2:59pm, while others said they received it after 3pm.
The system is intended to be used to warn citizens of life-threatening situations such as flooding, wildfires, terror attacks or nuclear threats, and is based upon similar schemes in the United States, Canada, Japan and Netherlands.
The sound and vibration will lasted for up to 10 seconds even if devices are set to silent, with newly-announced deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden saying: “It could be the sound that saves your life.”
Pictured: The nation reacts as first emergency alert test goes off
A cosplayer dressed as Darth Vader and cosplayers dressed as Stormtroopers were pictured receiving the emergency alert in Scarborough today.
Emergency alert goes off minute early for some - and not at all for others
The emergency alert test on Sunday appears not to have gone entirely smoothly, with some phone users receiving the message early and others not at all.
Millions of mobile phones across the UK were set to emit a loud alarm and vibrate in a nationwide test of a new public alert system, at 3pm.
But there are widespread reports on social media of people either receiving no alert or being sent it at 2.59pm.
David Hughes reports:
Emergency alert goes off minute early for some - and not at all for others
When is the emergency alert?
Some Britons complain they received emergency alert after 3pm
Millions of people around the country received an emergency alert text on their phones at 3pm today.
However, some received the text early, while others said they did not receive the text at all.
Some Britons took to Twitter to complain that they received the alert 10-12 minutes after 3pm.
Watch: Emergency alert goes off at Wembley Stadium ahead of FA Cup semi-final
Watch: Emergency alert goes off at shopping centre
Millions of people around the country received an emergency alert text on their phones at 3pm today.
Some received the text early, while others said they did not receive the text at all.
Watch as the alert went off at a shopping centre.
Britons complain alert went off 18 minutes late
Millions of people around the country received an emergency alert text on their phones at 3pm today.
Some received the text early, while others said they did not receive the text at all.
Watch as the alert went off at King’sCross station in London.
Some get alert early - and others didn't get it at all
It appears the emergency alert did not go entirely to plan.
Some phone users have said the alert went off at 2.59pm, not 3pm as planned, while others have said they did not get the alert at all.
Pictured: The nation reacts as first emergency alert test goes off
Alert done
Millions have now received their emergency alert text but some people claim to have missed out.
Many are reporting to have received the alert at 2.59pm instead of the scheduled 3pm.
Not long to go now
Just 15 minutes to go until the alert goes off.
Millions of people around the country can expect their phones to go off at 3pm.
And as a reminder - it’s a test of the emergency alert system so don’t panic.
The system is intended to be used to warn citizens of life-threatening situations such as flooding, wildfires, terror attacks or nuclear threats, and is based upon similar schemes in the United States, Canada, Japan and Netherlands.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies