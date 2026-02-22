Bafta chairwoman: It’s been a really good year for watching films

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK film industry has enjoyed a “glorious” year with a “fabulous” range of pictures, the chairwoman of Bafta has said as stars arrived on the red carpet at the 79th British Academy Film Awards.

Speaking outside the Royal Festival Hall in central London, Sara Putt said many blockbusters had been nominated this year, as well as films from across the world.

She told the Press Association: “You look at the best British film nominees – the ten best British film nominees – and it’s sort of a panoply of British and Irish and international filmmaking, talent, producers, directors, behind the camera, talent, cast.

“Then you put that alongside those big blockbusters: One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, Sinners; the range is fabulous.

“It’s been a really good year for watching.”

Actors including Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson, who are both nominated for supporting awards, were on the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall, along with the ceremony’s host, Alan Cumming.

Asked what role Bafta has in celebrating British talent while also recognising bigger and international films, Ms Putt said: “We absolutely see ourselves as an international body.

“I think one in five of our members does not live in the UK.

“We have representation in North America, in Scotland, in Wales, all around the world, so that international element is very important, and it’s lovely to welcome so many nominees from all over the world to the ceremony today.

“But I think we are also the British Academy, and therefore to be able to encourage our voters to watch as wide a range of films and make sure that our voters, our academicians, are as diverse as needed to reflect the society we live in.”

Singer Jessie Ware is due to perform during the in memoriam section of the ceremony later on Sunday, where guests pause to remember those in the industry who have died over the past year.

Irish actress Jessie Buckley is tipped for victory after proving unbeatable so far through the awards season for her performance as Shakespeare’s wife Agnes Hathaway – historically known as Anne – in Hamnet.

The big-screen adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s award-winning novel about the family life of William Shakespeare and the death of their young son, helmed by Chloe Zhao, broke the record for the most nominations for a female-directed film in Bafta history, with 11.

The nominations include best film, outstanding British film and best director for Zhao.

Paul Mescal, who plays Shakespeare, is nominated for best supporting actor, while co-star Watson is nominated for best supporting actress.