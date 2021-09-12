A little under an hour from central London, down a leafy cul-de-sac and through a maze of football pitches, a star was born on the courts of Bromley Tennis Centre.

The centre, where teenage sensation Emma Raducanu first picked up a tennis racket, was fizzing with excitement on Sunday following the 18-year-old’s triumph over Leyla Fernandez in the final of the US Open, some 3,459 miles away at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Emma Wanostrocht, the centre’s business manager, told The Independent it was “no surprise” Raducanu had soared to the top after watching her train as a child. Raducanu joined the centre aged nine and trained between ten to fifteen hours a week, while also studying full-time at Newstead Wood School, conveniently situated next to the tennis courts.

“You would watch her next to other players on the court and it was obvious she was on another level,” Ms Wanostrocht said. “She has incredible natural talent but it’s also her work ethic that got her where she is today.

People play tennis at Bromley Tennis Centre in Orpington this week (REUTERS)

“As she progressed through the tournament you could see the growing confidence in the way she played. Knowing what Emma’s like as a person - very calm and measured - I expected nothing less on the court.

“She’s incredibly polite, elegant and holds herself so well. She really has a maturity beyond her years. Sometimes when people become famous it goes to their head - that has never happened with her.”

Ms Wanostracht said Raducanu’s success marked a watershed moment for women’s tennis. “For the UK last night, for everyone to be at home watching tennis is a turning point for the sport. Women’s tennis has too often been the backbench to the men’s side - this will show people it is an exciting game in itself,” she said.

Raducanu’s name appears on the winners board at the centre, where she first picked up a racket (REUTERS)

Despite producing the biggest up-and-coming star in the game, Ms Wanostracht stressed that the centre welcomed everyone regardless of their tennis ability.

“Making Grand Slam champions is amazing though its not our primary goal,” she said. “But it’s so exciting to know that homegrown sport is thriving. There will be kids now that think ‘maybe I could have a go at tennis’ after seeing Emma win last night”.

Born in Canada to a Chinese mother and Romanian father, Raducanu moved to Britain aged two and settled in Orpington. Local residents said her success had brought a surge of new interest in the area.

Julie, 43, lives a five-minute walk from the tennis centre and showed her support by sticking two posters of the tennis sensation on her front window with the message: “Go Emma!”

“We held a tennis party last night for the final with my two brothers and my mum. All four of us used to work as officials at Wimbledon and tennis has always been a part of our life,” she told The Independent.

A young Raducanu on the courts in Orpington (Bromley Tennis Centre)

“Emma Raducanu has definitely put Bromley on the map. I put the poster of her up just before the semi-final because I thought it would be nice for kids at the tennis centre to see that the area is behind Emma.

“It just shows with hard work and dedication to your sport you can do anything. My son plays football so I hope it inspires him!”

Tom Young, 86, awoke to the sound of film crews driving past his leafy cul-de-sac opposite the tennis centre.

“I’m so proud that she’s from this area and seeing her win at such a young age is great,” he told The Independent. “When I was 18, I had just started working in Boots and didn’t think about doing much more than that!

Bromley sits on the southeastern edge of London (Shutterstock / Jono Photography)

“I’ve lived here for 44 years and the centre has been great. It seems to be producing so many talented youngsters. We’re expecting big things to come from Emma.”

Suresh, who works at Anbu’s convenience store near to the secondary school, said that Raducanu’s success was already leading to a surge in interest in tennis in the area.

“People here are really happy. I’ve seen a lot of young people in the area carrying tennis rackets recently so it’s clear she’s inspiring the youngsters,” the 35-year-old said. “I think this will definitely make them want to take up tennis.”

Already a grand-slam champion at 18, Emma Raducanu’s place in the history books is secure - but Ms Wanostrocht is confident her journey has just begun.

“I think we can expect big things from Emma for many years to come,” she said. “This isn’t a flash in the plan - she is a force to be reckoned with.”