King to host French president Emmanuel Macron on state visit to UK in July

Mr Macron and his wife Brigitte will stay at Windsor Castle from July 8-10.

Laura Elston
Tuesday 13 May 2025 09:16 BST
French President Emmanuel Macron with wife Brigitte are to be guests of the King and Queen (Jane Barlow/PA)
French President Emmanuel Macron with wife Brigitte are to be guests of the King and Queen (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

The King is to host French President Emmanuel Macron on a state visit to the UK from July 8-10, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The French leader and his wife Brigitte Macron will stay at Windsor Castle and will be feted with a state banquet at the historic Berkshire royal residence.

Buckingham Palace said: “The President of the French Republic, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by Mrs Brigitte Macron, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Tuesday 8th July to Thursday 10th July 2025.

“The President and Mrs Macron will stay at Windsor Castle.”

The King and Queen paid a state visit to France in September 2023.

The last state visit to the UK from France was in March 2008 when President Nicolas Sarkozy also stayed at Windsor as the late Queen Elizabeth II’s guests.

