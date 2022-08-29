✕ Close Increase in energy price cap is 'terrifying', says head of National Energy Action

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Nearly half of the Tory voters are in favour of renationalisation of the UK’s energy industry amid the cost of living crisis, a new poll has found.

The call for renationalisation comes as millions of households are set to struggle to pay their bills after Ofgem increased the energy price cap on Friday. The UK’s energy regulator set the new price cap at £3,549 from 1 October, marking a sharp 80 per cent rise in the cost of energy.

The poll conducted by YouGov for The Times found that 47 per cent of the Conservative voters support returning the energy companies to public ownership, while 28 per cent opposed and another 25 per cent said they were unsure.

Families could face destitution over the winter if they have to pay 24.37p per kilowatt hour for the gas they burn to keep their homes at a liveable temperature.

At least 50 per cent of people said they would have to turn down their thermostat or limit the time during the winter months. Almost half said they would not be able to afford their energy bills without cutting other expenditures, the poll revealed.