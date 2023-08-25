Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Average household energy bills are set to fall below £2,000 for the first time in over a year after regulator Ofgem slashed the price cap by around 7 per cent.

But campaigners warned many households will continue struggling to pay their bills, which will remain hundreds of pounds higher than in the winter of 2021, before energy costs sky-rocketed.

The price cap is the maximum amount paid by a customer for units of gas and electricity as well as daily standing charges. It is usually reviewed four times a year in winter, spring, summer and autumn.

Ofgem, the energy regulator, on Friday said it was cutting the price that a supplier could charge for gas from 6.9p per kilowatt hour (kWh) today to 6.89p from 1 October.

The price of electricity, meanwhile, will fall from 30.1p per kWh to 27.35p, meaning average bills for households in England, Wales and Scotland will fall £2,074 per year to £1,923.

Last year the government introduced a number of financial assistance packages to help households pay their fuel bills. But that has now run out and campaigners fear the coming winter could be worse for families across the country, already struggling with higher mortgage, food and borrowing costs.

Ofgem itself has warned that many households will not feel the benefit of Friday’s cut in the price cap.

Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem chief executive, said it was “welcome news” for families that the price cap had fallen but warned he could not offer “any certainty” that this winter would be easier than the last one.

Dame Clare Moriarty, the chief executive of Citizens Advice, urged ministers to “look seriously” at more help to assist those worst affected by higher energy bills.

Earlier this week Citizens Advice warned that a record number of people had been seeking help for energy bill help.

Some 7.8 million people borrowed money to pay their bills in the first six months of 2023 and one in four said their gas and electricity costs were the essentials they were most worried about paying.

More follows on this breaking news story...