Energy price cap - live: Fuel poverty fears mount as pensioners look for help with bills
Chancellor warns even middle-income earners will suffer
Millions of households are set to struggle to pay their bills after Ofgem increased the energy price cap on Friday.
The UK’s energy regulator set the new price cap at £3,549 from October 1, marking a sharp 80 per cent rise in the cost of energy.
Families could face destitution over the winter if they have to pay 24.37p per kilowatt hour for the gas they burn to keep their homes at a liveable temperature. The price is currently 7.37p, already higher than ever before.
For the average household that means a bill of £5,632 per year from January, up 59 per cent compared to the newly set next cap which is coming in on October 1.
And in the worst warning yet, energy consultancy Auxilione forecast a £7,700 bill from April 2023 - with gas costing consumers 34.22p per kWh.
As a result, the chairman of the Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee said the “vast majority of people” may now be in fuel poverty,
Next PM ‘right’ to wait to weight up options in fight against cost of living crisis, minister says
A Cabinet minister has said it is “right” that the next prime minister waits until they take office to weigh up “all of the options” to combat the cost-of-living crunch.
Environment Secretary George Eustice insisted people “don’t have long to wait” for news on what further action Boris Johnson’s successor will take to tackle spiralling prices, with less than a week for Tory members to cast their votes for a new leader.
Mr Eustice said both leadership candidates have already set out “some specific things” they would do to ease the burden, but added it is right that whoever secures the keys to No 10 will “want to look at all of the options properly costed” once they start in the role.
It comes after the Chancellor suggested those earning around £45,000 annually could struggle to cope with soaring living costs as households prepare for another painful price hike in fuel bills over the winter.
Thousands of NHS staff to leave because they can’t afford to travel to work, chiefs warn
Thousands of NHS community staff who rely on cars for work will be forced to leave their jobs and pursue other careers as they cannot afford soaring petrol prices, chiefs have warned.
Community services could lose eight percent of staff in the next year, with NHS chiefs warning this will impact access to care for the most vulnerable children and adults, according to a survey shared with The Independent.
Under the latest estimates for annual energy prices, workers on the lowest salaries will be expected to spend a third of their monthly income on fuel, while an analysis of NHS data suggests that record levels of staff have already left their posts for better-paid jobs in the first three months of 2022.
My colleagues Rebecca Thomas and Samuel Lovett report:
Thousands of NHS staff to leave jobs because they can’t afford to travel to work
Exclusive: ‘The cost of fuel is putting a huge amount of stress on community staff,’ warns chief Siobhan Melia
All the cost of living help available and how to get the payment
As fears of fuel poverty and worries about choosing between heating and eating plague households across Britain, here is a list of all the cost of living payments that are available and how to access them.
My colleague Zoe Tidman reports:
All the cost of living help you may be entitled to and how to get the payments
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a host of new measures after criticism the government was not doing enough to address economic hardship
Price cap could see ‘three-quarters of Scots in fuel poverty'
Almost three-quarters of households in Scotland could end up suffering from fuel poverty as a result of the latest increase in the energy price cap, the boss of an advisory group has warned.
The charity Energy Action Scotland works to tackle fuel poverty, providing advice to Scots on what they can do in the face of soaring bills.
But with the price cap to increase to £3,549 from October, the charity’s chief executive Frazer Scott warned the rise is “simply going to damage the health and wellbeing of the population”.
In 2019, it was estimated that one in four households (24.6%) were suffering from fuel poverty - with this defined as being household having to spend more than 10% of their income on energy, after housing costs have been deducted.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already insisted that this latest increase in energy bills is “simply unaffordable”.
Mr Scott said people were getting “increasingly desperate”, adding: “It’s getting to the point where nearly 75% of the population could fall into our definition, and that is just unthinkable.”
The pressure of rising bills will have an impact on mental health for many, Mr Scott said.
He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland: “For many, many households this is so serious that mental health is suffering, people are doing increasingly desperate things just to get by.
“And this is before we get to the winter months.”
Pensioner, 80, says she would be ‘better off dead’ than trying to cope with soaring winter energy bills
A pensioner said she would be “better off dead” than trying to cope with soaring energy bills.
Sheila Correll, 80, from Lincolnshire said she showers less, washes some clothes by hand and has cut out luxuries in an attempt to save money on gas and electric bills but now says pensioners can not go on.
“I was absolutely petrified,” Ms Correll told The Independent when she saw the price cap announcement. “It’s devastating news, we can’t cope with increases like that on our low pensions. It’s a matter of heating or eating but now it’s a matter of not being able to do either of those things.”
Woman, 80, says she would be ‘better off dead’ than tackling soaring energy bills
Struggling Britons have warned of ‘economic genocide’ in wake of energy cap announcement that could see bills jump 80%
ICYMI- Protesters gather outside Ofgem HQ calling for ‘payment strike’ on energy bills
Around 100 protesters gathered outside Ofgem headquarters in London on Friday urging consumers to withhold payment for “astronomical” energy price hikes they could not afford.
Members of the crowd shouted “enough is enough” and held banners reading “Freeze profits, not people” on the street in Canary Wharf in London.
On Friday, Ofgem confirmed an 80.06 per cent rise in the energy price cap, sending the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549 from October.
The demonstration was promoted by Don’t Pay UK, a grassroots movement describing its aim as “building a mass non-payment strike of energy bills starting on October 1”.
Protesters gather outside Ofgem HQ calling for ‘payment strike’ on energy bills
Members of crowd shout ‘enough is enough’
Price cap experts forecasts £7,700 average bills next year
Forecasts of what the next capped energy price for 24 million households could be have continued to rise as international gas prices show no sign of cooling down, a team of experts has warned.
The energy price cap, which is set to nearly double from already record highs at the start of October, could reach more than £5,600 by the start of next year, and then rise even further, under the latest estimates.
Families could face destitution over the winter if they have to pay 24.37p per kilowatt hour for the gas they burn to keep their homes at a liveable temperature. The price is currently 7.37p, already higher than ever before.
For the average household that means a bill of £5,632 per year from January, up 59% compared to the newly set next cap which is coming in on October 1.
And in the worst warning yet, energy consultancy Auxilione forecast a £7,700 bill from April 2023 - with gas costing consumers 34.22p per kWh.
The forecast is an increase of £438 since Auxilione’s prediction on Friday morning, and up nearly £900 in just two days.
‘Vast majority of people’ now in fuel poverty, Labour MP says
The “vast majority of people” may now be in fuel poverty, the chairman of the Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee has said.
Darren Jones said a possible definition of what fuel poverty means is if after having paid your housing costs and based on your disposable income, you are spending more than 10 per cent of that on energy bills.
The Labour MP for Bristol North West told BBC Breakfast: “The vast majority of people are now in that territory across the country and that is why Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves put forward a very significant and bold suggestion about helping pretty much everybody by keeping the price capped to where it is now and stopping the increase in October because they, I think, rightly concluded that actually the vast majority of people now are being affected by this.”
ICYMI- Ofgem boss says government must act now to stop price cap increasing more
‘You don’t have long to wait,’ George Eustice says on new PM’s plan to tackle energy crisis
The environment secretary has said people “don’t have long to wait” for news on how the next prime minister will tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
George Eustice said both Tory leadership candidates have already set out “some specific things” they would do to ease the burden, but it is right that whoever secures the top job will “want to look at all of the options properly costed” when they take office.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We announced a package of measures in June which was a £400 rebate for everyone, and then additional support for the most vulnerable.
“Both candidates have said they will do more. You don’t have long to wait, there will be a new prime minister in place in 10 days or so.
“And that is the point at which that new prime minister should look at the options and make decisions. and they’ve both made clear that this will be absolutely at the top of their in-tray.”
He added: “I think it’s right that when they become prime minister, whoever it is, they will want to look at all of the options properly costed and to understand the impact of each of those options.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies