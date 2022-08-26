Energy cap - live: Millions of Britons await power bills announcement expected to hit £3,500
Experts predict price cap could be set between £3,550 and £3,60 for the start of October
Millions of UK households are bracing for the cost-of-living crisis to worsen today when the UK energy regulator announces a new price cap.
Another major increase to the cap is expected, with analysts predicting it could be set between £3,550 and £3,600 by Ofgem for the average household for the start of October, compared to £1,971 today.
Experts warn the price hike will only soar as time goes on, with the price cap forecasted to peak at £6,823 by next April.
The continuous increases are expected to send many households into fuel poverty this winter. As a result, the government is facing increasing calls to introduce further support to help households through the crisis.
The rise in energy bills will be a crucial issue the next prime minister will have to tackle once the Tory leadership contest concludes in September.
While Rishi Sunak introduced some measures to ease the pressures on households as chancellor, Liz Truss has repeatedly expressed opposition to further “handouts” and believes tax cuts are the only way to prevent the economy from heading towards a recession.
How steep is the rise expected in the energy price cap
Expected to be announced in the next few hours, the revised price cap could shoot up the average household energy bills by around £3,600 a year starting in October.
The cost are expected to go still higher when the price cap is updated again in January, likely to exceed £4,000.
According to the US bank Citi forecast, the huge energy cost increases could push the UK inflation to 18 per cent next year.
A recession has also been forecasted for later this year by the Bank of England.
Energy price cap announcement sees resistance from hundreds of thousands
Hundreds of thousands of people have already expressed their resistance against the expected surge in the energy price capping to be announced this morning.
At least 114,599 people have signed up for “Don’t Pay UK” campaign which has called on the residents to refuse paying their energy bills and demand a reduction in the energy price cap and reversing it to the capping of April 2021 level.
“The energy price cap at 2021 levels was unaffordable for millions already, but this demand is to respond to the immediate emergency. We have demands to bring prices down further and on a sustainable basis,” the campaign’s website reads.
It is also seeking an end to all enforcement of pre-payment meters.
“Pre-payment meters mean the poorest in society pay the most for their energy and are automatically cut off if they cannot afford it. This simply cannot continue and these devices and the higher tariff paid by the poorest must be abolished,” according to the campaign.
It also calls for preventing people from dying of cold in the winter by rolling out an emergency social energy tariff.
It shouldn’t cost the same price to heat up a tin of beans as it does to heat up your swimming pool, the campaign urges.
Energy cap: Britons needing at-home kidney care worry ahead of surge
The spiking energy costs are ringing an alarm bell for people relying on life-saving treatment inside their homes as the concerns of being able to afford these equipment worry people, including Dawn White.
A patient with renal failure, Ms White needs to be next to her dialysis machine which pumps clean blood around her body for four hours every day.
“Without my machine five times a week, 20 hours, I will die,” the 59-year-old resident in southeast England said.
She is among the 5,000 people who have dialysis at her home and is relying on the machine to help filter her blood in the absence of functional kidneys, according to the patient advocacy group Kidney Care UK.
Ms White and her husband Paul are worried about the coming months — especially winter, with Britain’s announcement to raise the country’s energy pricing cap on Friday.
This will result in increased cost on average annual bills for gas and electricity from October, spelling nightmare for people needing machines to continue life-saving treatment.
“I’m very anxious about the winter, we don’t have a lot of money coming in and I would have to make that decision about going back into the hospital to be able to pay for the house bills,” Ms White said.
Tax cuts key to addressing cost of living crunch, Truss says
Speaking at a hustings event last night, Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss said tax cuts and boosting energy supply were the key to addressing the cost-of-living crunch.
But she added that, if she is elected, her chancellor would look at “what else needs to be done” at a future budget.
“The approach I will take is first of all reducing people’s taxes, reversing the national insurance increase, but also having a temporary moratorium on the green energy levy to save people money on their fuel bills,” she told reporters at a factory near Norwich.
“The next thing I would do if I’m elected as prime minister is make sure we’re increasing energy supplies and becoming more energy independent, liberating gas from the North Sea, doing more nuclear and of course, in a future budget, the chancellor would need to look at what else needs to be done.
“But I’m very clear that what we shouldn’t be doing is taking money from people in taxes and then giving it back to them in benefits.”
Labour ‘underestimating cost of freezing bills by up to £8bn’
Labour appears to have underestimated the price of its plan to ease the cost-of-living crisis by up to £8 billion, analysis suggests.
Earlier this month, the party’s leader Sir Keir Starmer announced proposals for a six-month freeze on energy bills at the current £1,971 price cap, funded in part by expanding the windfall tax on oil and gas profits.
He said this would save the average household £1,000, contrasting Labour’s vision for extra support with the inaction of “lame duck” Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the “internal battle” of the Tory leadership contest.
However the charity Full Fact claims the party has not taken into account that people use more energy in the winter, causing it to underestimate the cost of freezing bills by at least £5 billion, or £340 per household.
Labour sources disputed Full Fact’s analysis and said the party had costed its plans based on consultation with industry regulator Ofgem.
Nearly half of Brits blame government more than energy firms for crisis
Almost half of Britons questioned on the UK’s current energy crisis blame the government more than the energy firms, according to a new poll.
Research by Focaldata of 1,021 adults from across the UK showed that 47 per cent of respondents blame ministers for “failing to prepare and prevent” the huge rise in energy bills.
Just under a third, 30 per cent, condemn the energy firms.
The data comes as Ofgem, the UK energy industry regulator, is due to make its latest announcement regarding the energy price cap – with experts forecasting another significant increase.
The polling, on behalf of Cavendish Advocacy and collected on August 17-18, also shows 92 per cent of people who took part are “concerned” about the energy crisis.
Cost of living: Who gets the £400 energy rebate and winter fuel payment?
Households will get £400 knocked off their energy bills this winter as part of the effort to tackle soaring bills as the cost of living crisis bites.
The policy was announced by Rishi Sunak along with other measures including a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over eight million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around six million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.
Vicky Shaw has the full story:
Who gets the £400 energy rebate and winter fuel payment?
Households will start receiving money off their energy bills from October
Why energy bills are increasing?
The reason for the climbing price of energy is a squeeze on wholesale gas prices around the world that began to take hold in 2021, caused in part by the rapid pace of the economic bounceback after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic at the start of 2020.
Another factor is Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has already seen Germany block regulatory approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as punishment for Kremlin aggression.
Read more on why energy bills are increasing here:
Why energy bills are increasing?
How much have gas and electricity prices gone up?
What does the energy price cap mean for you?
The cap, set by the regulator Ofgem and first introduced in January 2019, only applies to customers who are on a standard variable tariff, typically a provider’s default and most expensive option.
It does not safeguard consumers against global market fluctuations and does not limit an individual’s overall bill – if you use more than the “average user”, you still pay more.
The rate is reviewed every six months and the latest cap, announced on 3 February 2022, ushered in a rise of 54 per cent, meaning a steep increase in household bills this spring.
Read more on what the energy price cap means for you:
What does the energy price cap mean for you?
Rising global gas prices causing dramatic increase to household bills in 2022
Energy price cap announcement: When is it and what can we expect?
The energy price cap has already jumped from £1,200 to £1,971 in April. Now analysts warn the cap could increase to as much as £3,600 and again to £4,200 and then £5,300 in the new year, a situation that may prove untenable.
Read the full explainer on the announcement here:
When is the energy price cap announcement?
Latest Ofgem rise expected to take standard tariffs to £3,600, experts warn
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies