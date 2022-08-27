✕ Close Education minister says schools must stay open five days a week despite energy bills rising

The chancellor has warned that middle-income Britons will need “urgent” help from the government in paying their energy bills.

Nadhim Zahawi called on all Britons to reduce their energy consumption. Mr Zahawi told The Telegraph: “My concern is there are those who aren’t on benefits. If you are a senior nurse or a senior teacher on £45,000 a year, you’re having your energy bills go up by 80 per cent and will probably rise even higher in the new year – it’s really hard.”

Experts are warning that the energy price cap could top £7,000 next year as Ofgem announced the highest cap on record.

The energy regulator said that the price cap for the average household would increase by 80% to £3,549 for the three months starting in October.

But experts at energy consultancy Auxilione warned that the cap could double even from that record high by April next year, hitting £7,263.

The prediction is based on the current cost of buying energy on global markets and also sees bills hitting £5,405 in January.