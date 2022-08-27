Energy price cap - live: Chancellor says even Britons earning £45k need ‘urgent’ help to pay bills
Energy price cap could top £7,000 next year as Ofgem announces highest cap on record
The chancellor has warned that middle-income Britons will need “urgent” help from the government in paying their energy bills.
Nadhim Zahawi called on all Britons to reduce their energy consumption. Mr Zahawi told The Telegraph: “My concern is there are those who aren’t on benefits. If you are a senior nurse or a senior teacher on £45,000 a year, you’re having your energy bills go up by 80 per cent and will probably rise even higher in the new year – it’s really hard.”
Experts are warning that the energy price cap could top £7,000 next year as Ofgem announced the highest cap on record.
The energy regulator said that the price cap for the average household would increase by 80% to £3,549 for the three months starting in October.
But experts at energy consultancy Auxilione warned that the cap could double even from that record high by April next year, hitting £7,263.
The prediction is based on the current cost of buying energy on global markets and also sees bills hitting £5,405 in January.
Government confirms £400 energy discount will be delivered in Northern Ireland
The government has committed to delivering a £400 energy bill discount to people in Northern Ireland.
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said the support would be delivered “as soon as possible” but did not set out a firm timeframe.
Read the full story here:
Government confirms £400 energy discount will be delivered in Northern Ireland
But the DUP and Sinn Fein have disagreed about when people could receive the discount.
Chancellor urges public to cut back on energy use as bills crisis mounts
The chancellor has urged the public to cut back on their energy use as the crisis over household bills mounts, with analysts predicting they could surge to £10,000 a year and campaigners warning lives will be lost.
Nadhim Zahawi said he was working “flat out” to ensure the next prime minister would be able to offer help to those who need it most as soon as possible.
Read the full story by Kate Devlin and Adam Forrest here:
Chancellor urges public to cut back on energy use as bills crisis mounts
Lib Dems call on chancellor to apologise
Boris Johnson says next PM will ‘plainly’ have to provide more cash for energy bills
Boris Johnson has said his successor will “plainly” have to provide further direct cash payments to help Britons cope with soaring energy bills in an apparent message to Tory leadership favourite Liz Truss.
Read the full story by Adam Forrest here:
Boris Johnson says next PM will ‘plainly’ have to provide more cash for energy bills
Existing support payments ‘going to be augmented’ by sucessor, claims caretaker PM
Liz Truss vows ‘decisive action’ on soaring energy bills – but does not commit to extra payments
Liz Truss has pledged “immediate support” to ease the sting of spirally energy bills as the Tory leadership contest enters its final stretch.
But Truss – who has previously insisted that she was focused on slashing taxes, rather than “giving out handouts” – has not yet committed to any extra direct payments.
Read the full story by Amy Gibbons and Adam Forrest here:
Liz Truss vows ‘action’ on energy bills – but does not commit to extra payments
Tory frontrunner acknowledges the strain is ‘clear’
Britons blame government more than energy firms for energy crisis – poll
Almost half of Britons questioned on the UK’s current energy crisis blame the government more than the energy firms, according to a new poll.
Research by Focaldata of 1,021 adults from across the UK showed that 47 per cent of respondents blame ministers for “failing to prepare and prevent” the huge rise in energy bills.
Just under a third, 30 per cent, condemn the energy firms.
Read the full story by Martina Bet here:
Britons blame Government more than energy firms for energy crisis – poll
Almost half of people who took part in a survey blame ministers for “failing to prepare and prevent” the huge rise in energy bills.
Fears Britons will disconnect their own gas and electrics over soaring energy bills
Thousands of Britons struggling to pay their energy bills could resort to disconnecting their gas and electricity supplies if further support is not made available to cover the soaring cost of living, a government adviser has warned.
Read the full story by Matt Mathers here:
Fears Britons will disconnect their own gas and electrics over soaring energy bills
Warning comes as energy price cap rises to an eyewatering £3,549
‘We should have a plan in place today!’: Martin Lewis hits out at Tories over failure to address energy crisis
Frustrated money-saving expert lashes out at ‘frankly irresponsible’ government and warns current support package for low-income households ‘nowhere near’ adequate.
Read the full story by Joe Sommerlad here:
Martin Lewis says Tories ‘should have had plan in place today!’ as energy bills jump
Frustrated money saving expert lashes out at ‘franky irresponsible’ government and warns current support package for low-income households ‘nowhere near’ adequate
Chancellor warns middle-income Britons will need urgent help from government
The chancellor has warned that even middle-income Britons will need help from the government in paying their energy bills.
In an interview with The Telegraph, Nadhim Zahawi said that it is not just people on benefits who need help and warned that Britons on £45,000 must also try and reduce their energy consumption.
Mr Zahawi said: “My concern is there are those who aren’t on benefits.
“If you are a senior nurse or a senior teacher on £45,000 a year, you’re having your energy bills go up by 80 per cent and will probably rise even higher in the new year – it’s really hard,” he said.
“If you are a pensioner, it’s really hard. So Universal Credit is a really effective way of targeting, but I am looking at what else we can do to make sure we help those who really need the help.” He assured that “we are looking at all the options.”
Good morning and welcome to our live blog covering the UK’s energy bills and cost-of-living crisis, for Saturday 27 August.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies