A number of England fans tried to storm Wembley stadium as large crowds gathered in London ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.
Some supporters managed to break through the outer perimeter barriers leading to one entrance to the stadium and were seen being running up the steps chased by stewards.
However Wembley stadium said that "security measures were quickly activated" and no fans actually made it inside the ground without a ticket.
Meanwhile in central London hundreds of fans turned the Soho area around Leicester Square into an unofficial fan zone. Some were seen throwing glass bottles.
As they moved away in search of a place to watch the match, the streets were left covered in litter.
Police had earlier urged fans not to travel to London if they did not have a ticket, citing Covid regulations that remain in force until 19 July.
Fans throw glass bottles in central London
Thousands of fans also gathered in Leicester Square ahead of the match, leaving the area covered with bottles, plastic bags and other litter.
Some were seen throwing bottles at a lone fan standing in the middle of a sea of rubbish.
‘No security breaches’, says Wembley
A spokesperson for Wembley Stadium said that the fans who broke through the barriers did not make it into the ground itself.
“We are dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium, with support from police,” the spokersperson said.
“Safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium.”
Fans try to storm Wembley stadium without tickets
England fans broke through the security barriers outside Wembley stadium around two hours before kick-off.
Video footage shows several young men pushing through the outer perimeter and then running up the steps, chased by stewards.
