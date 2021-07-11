Tens of thousands of England fans have poured into London ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 final with Italy at Wembley — with some smashing windows and setting off flares in Leicester Square.

Major squares in the West End are crowded with supporters carrying alcohol, some of whom have climbed lamp-posts and bus shelters.

King’s Cross station was briefly evacuated because of smoke from flares, while fans climbed on top of a bus near Wembley.

“We’d urge everyone to keep themselves safe and look out for each other,” Metropolitan Police tweeted. “We’ve seen people jumping off street lamps or hoardings, this could easily end in injury.”

Fans outside Kings Cross station (PA)

Some fans threw bottles and other objects at fellow supporters in Leicester Square.

Another fan who climbed atop an awning on Charing Cross Road climbed back down after being hit with objects from the crowd.

However, most were simply enjoying the pre-match atmosphere.

Josef Alley: “I’ve never had this experience before. It doesn’t matter where in the country you’re from, as long as we’re here cheering on England. What could be better than this? England, playing in London, at Wembley, at the finals.”His friend Abu Nasir said: “Seeing crowds like this, this thing only happens around football. It feels like nothing else.”