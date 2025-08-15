Parts of England to hit 30C as fire crews travel across country to battle blaze

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of England will swelter through temperatures of up to 30C on Friday as firefighters grapple with a lack of resources amid the heatwave.

The Met Office forecast patchy cloud across the north with scattered showers in parts of eastern Scotland.

Despite this, temperatures will remain warm, particularly across England and Wales.

In London, highs of 30C are predicted, while Cardiff will only be slightly cooler at 29C.

Further north, Belfast and Edinburgh are expected to be a little milder, with temperatures reaching 22C and 24C respectively.

Similar temperatures are expected in Manchester, which will hit a top of 24C, and Newcastle which will reach 22C.

As the heat concentrates across southern and southwestern England, temperatures will climb to 30C in Salisbury and 29C in Cambridge, while central areas like Nottingham are also expected to see highs of 28C.

It comes as firefighters travelled across the UK to help tackle the major wildfire at Holt Heath, Dorset, fuelling calls for increased firefighting resources.

Ben Selby, Fire Brigades Union assistant general secretary said services had undergone “14 years of austerity”.

“The loss of 1 in 5 firefighter posts to cuts, with fire engines taken off the run and fire stations closed up and down the country, means that there is no resilience left,” he said.

“Wildfires are intensive incidents, requiring a large number of firefighters and specialist resources. They are becoming increasingly severe and frequent as a result of the climate emergency.”

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue estimated the blaze had burned through 72ha and would remain on the scene overnight.

“Crews are still working in three sectors dealing with an increase in flare-ups, hotspots and deep-seated fires identified using drones,” the statement read.

“This is due to the weather conditions.”

Crews travelled from Merseyside, South Wales, Greater Manchester, Leicestershire, Surrey, Lincolnshire, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Avon, Essex and Kent among others, to assist local emergency services.

Heat health alerts were extended into next week for much of England.

Officials have said the country is suffering from “nationally significant” water shortfalls.

The national drought group, which includes the Met Office, regulators, government, water companies and other organisations, has met as five areas of the country remain in drought, with six more in prolonged dry weather status.

The UK Health Security Agency said yellow warnings will remain in place for Yorkshire and Humber, the East and West Midlands, London and the South East, South West and east of England until 6pm on August 18.

The weekend should be dry and sunny for most parts of the UK, with the mercury forecast to hover around 30C on Saturday and 29C on Sunday in south-west England.