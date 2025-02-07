‘Alarming’ jump in proportion of knife assault hospital cases aged under 18

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anti-violence charities have expressed alarm over data that suggests a growing proportion of patients admitted to hospital in England after being stabbed are aged under 18.

There were 3,900 instances of patients being admitted to hospital in 2023/24 where the cause was assault by a knife or sharp object, of which 13.1% (509) were aged zero to 17.

This is up from 12.4% (467 of 3,775) in 2022/23 and is the highest percentage in the past decade, according to analysis by the PA news agency of NHS data.

While the total number of admissions for assault by a knife or sharp object has fluctuated over the period, the proportion of patients under 18 has been on an upwards trend, from a low of 8.7% (323 of 3,730) in 2013/14.

Jon Yates, CEO at the Youth Endowment Fund, said: “It is deeply alarming that a growing proportion of children are being injured by knives or sharp objects.

“Our research shows that one in 20 children report carrying a weapon in the past year, with nearly half saying they did so for their own safety.

“The children most likely to carry a knife are also those most vulnerable to harm – those excluded from school, exploited or going missing from home or school.

“Tightening laws to restrict children’s access to knives is a step forward, but it’s not enough.

“If we are serious about reducing knife crime, we must do more to identify the warning signs and intervene early.

“That means delivering evidence-backed solutions – like focused deterrence, mentoring and therapy – to the children most at risk.”

Patrick Green, from anti-knife crime charity the Ben Kinsella Trust, said: “It’s a worrying stat, and indicates that knife crime is affecting young people disproportionately.”

He said that hospital admission data often covers cases which haven’t been reported to the police.

“It’s an important indicator of people who may not have confidence to come forward but are seeking support and going into health services.”

The figures point to a long-term shift in the age breakdown of hospital admissions in England for assault by a knife or sharp object.

While the proportion of admissions that are within the 0-17 age group has climbed over the past decade from 8.7% to 13.1%, the equivalent figure for 18-24 year-olds has fallen from 30.4% to 23.9%.

And though the proportion in the 25-34 age group has also fallen – at a slower pace – from 29.8% to 27.0%, the figure for 35-44 year-olds has risen from 16.6% to 20.0%.

The data includes only patients who have been admitted to hospital for a period of care, and does not cover people who attended an A&E department but who were not subsequently admitted to hospital.

Dr Adrian Boyle, president of The Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said the body is sharing anonymous information about knife crime with the police to help prevent further crime.

“At RCEM we recognise the devastating consequences of violence including knife crime on individuals and communities, and the emotional toll of responding to these events on medics and other emergency services,” he said.

“We also know that most victims of violence that we see in emergency departments are unknown to the police.

“This is why we are taking part in an ongoing collaborative project with the UK Home Office to reduce serious violence, particularly knife and gang related assaults through information sharing.”

Separate figures published on Thursday by the Office for National Statistics showed that under-18s accounted for 15% (40) of the 262 victims of homicides involving a knife or sharp instrument in England and Wales in 2023/24, up from 13% (32 out of 243) in 2022/23 and the highest percentage in 10 years.