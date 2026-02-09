‘No sign’ of dry spell for at least a week, forecasters warn as floods continue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 100 areas across England are facing flooding as forecasters warn there is “no sign” of a prolonged dry spell for at least a week.

Downpours are set to continue, with further weather warnings likely to come into force, the Met Office said.

The relentless rain which has soaked much of south-west England and south Wales will continue to drench the area, with a yellow weather warning in force for Monday.

Flooding and travel disruption is expected across large parts of southern England and Wales, with 10-15mm of rain likely to fall widely, and up to 20-30mm possible in exposed areas, the Met Office said.

Senior operational meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “The weather is set to remain unsettled throughout the remainder of the week with further spells of wet and windy weather for many areas of the UK.

“With so much rain having already fallen over parts of the UK this year, many areas are sensitive to further rainfall. Therefore, further rainfall warnings are likely as the week progresses.

“There is currently no sign of any prolonged dry weather for the next seven to 10 days.”

A separate yellow warning for heavy rain and flooding will be in place across a large part of Scotland, spanning from Perth to Aberdeen, from 9am on Tuesday until the end of the day on Wednesday.

The Environment Agency (EA) warned flooding was expected in 101 areas, mostly across the south of England, around the southern Welsh border and in the East Midlands, and was possible in a further 177 areas.

Parts of Devon, Cornwall, Worcester, Somerset and West Sussex have recorded more than 30 consecutive days of rain, according to the Met Office.

The worst-hit areas include North Wyke, in Devon, Cardinham, in Cornwall, and Astwood Bank, in Worcester, which have recorded rainfall every day of the year so far.

Road safety manager at the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (Ropa), Caitlin Taylor, warned of the dangers of aquaplaning – when a driver loses control because a layer of water prevents their tyres from gripping the road.

She said: “Driving in wet weather can be challenging and hazardous, especially when aquaplaning occurs. It is essential that drivers understand the risks and take the necessary steps to prevent aquaplaning, ensuring safer journeys for everyone.”

Drivers should remain calm if aquaplaning happens, the charity advised, and should ease off the accelerator and avoid sudden braking or sharp steering to regain control.