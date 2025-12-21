More than 41,000 people have now crossed Channel in small boats this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 41,000 people have now crossed the English Channel in small boats this year, after a flurry of activity on Saturday, the latest figures have revealed.

Some 803 people made the dangerous journey in 13 dinghies from northern France, starting overnight on Friday and into Saturday.

The total number of Channel crossings for 2025 now stands at 41,455 people.

Saturday’s crossings are the largest number of people to have made the journey since October 8, when 1,075 crossed in a day.

It also appeared to be a record number of crossings for a day in December, when compared with data stretching back to 2018.

It is not however, the largest total across the month of December compared with previous years.

December is traditionally one of the quietest months for Channel crossings, with a combination of low temperatures, poor visibility, less daylight and stormy weather making the journey particularly difficult.

The most arrivals recorded in the month of December is 3,254, in 2024.

Some 2,163 people have arrived across the month so far this year.

On Saturday morning, a Border Force vessel could be seen bringing people thought to be migrants into Dover after an incident in the Channel.

This followed a busy night, in which a large number of boats were witnessed leaving the shores of France.

The Government, meanwhile, continues efforts to grasp the so-called “upstream” causes of the migration crisis, including through work with neighbouring countries.

Just this week, Germany passed a new law which could see people smugglers face up to 10 years in prison for trying to bring migrants to the UK.

The law change, which will come into force before the end of the year, aims to give more powers to law enforcement and prosecutors, and boost information sharing between the UK and Germany.

France has meanwhile recently indicated it plans to halt small boats at sea before they pick people up heading for the UK.