A search and rescue operation has been launched in response to an incident involving a small boat in the English Channel.
Lifeboats and helicopters are involved in the mission taking place off the coast of Kent in freezing conditions.
Authorities were alerted to an incident in the Channel in the early hours of this morning as the UK was gripped by a cold snap with sub-zero temperatures, snow and ice.
A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said it was working with the Navy, Border Force and Kent Police on the search and rescue mission.
A fishing vessel in the area is also assisting with the rescue while an air ambulance has also been sent.
It comes a year after at least 27 died when a boat capsized while crossing the English Channel. Four are still missing from the tragedy.
The search and rescue mission also comes a day after Rishi Sunak announced plans to tighten asylum rules - including denying claims of migrants arriving in small boats.
Hospital ‘told to clear A&E’ - report
GB news is reporting a hospital in Kent has been told to clear its A&E:
People feared dead in incident, report says
The BBC said it understands there have been deaths from the incident in the early hours of the morning.
Authorities have not confirmed any fatalities as of yet.
Government ‘aware of incident in UK waters’
The UK government said “all relevant agencies” were involved in dealing with the incident in the English Channel.
A spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident in UK waters and all relevant agencies are supporting a co-ordinated response. Further details will be provided in due course.”
Incident reported in early hours of morning, ambulance service says
A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson: “South East Coast Ambulance Service was called by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency following reports of an incident in the channel at about 3.40am on Wednesday, 14 December.
“We have sent resources to Dover in support of the rescue efforts being undertaken by the Coastguard. As this is an ongoing incident, we have no further updates at this time.”
A major rescue operation is under way after a small boat ran into difficulties in the Channel near Kent.
