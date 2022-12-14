The coastguard is conducting a search and rescue operation in the Channel (AFP via Getty Images)

A search and rescue operation has been launched in response to an incident involving a small boat in the English Channel.

Lifeboats and helicopters are involved in the mission taking place off the coast of Kent in freezing conditions.

Authorities were alerted to an incident in the Channel in the early hours of this morning as the UK was gripped by a cold snap with sub-zero temperatures, snow and ice.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said it was working with the Navy, Border Force and Kent Police on the search and rescue mission.

A fishing vessel in the area is also assisting with the rescue while an air ambulance has also been sent.

It comes a year after at least 27 died when a boat capsized while crossing the English Channel. Four are still missing from the tragedy.

The search and rescue mission also comes a day after Rishi Sunak announced plans to tighten asylum rules - including denying claims of migrants arriving in small boats.