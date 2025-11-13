Plaque for Alice In Wonderland illustrator reinstalled after 65 years in storage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A plaque honouring Alice In Wonderland illustrator Sir John Tenniel has been reinstalled at a new London location after being kept in storage for 65 years.

The commemorative plate was originally unveiled by London County Council (LCC) in 1930 at Sir John’s Maida Vale home and was removed ahead of the building’s demolition in 1959, according to English Heritage.

Following a restoration process, the plaque was installed at 52 Fitz-George Avenue, West Kensington, where Sir John spent the final years of his life.

“Conservation specialists painstakingly cleaned the surface, removing decades-old mortar before using dry pigments and stone powders to recreate the original green glaze,” English Heritage said.

Sir John, who died in 1914 at the age of 93, illustrated Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland (1865) and Through The Looking-Glass, And What Alice Found There (1871) and was also known for his political cartoons.

This month marks 160 years since the release of Carroll’s first Alice In Wonderland book, which has gone on to inspire many adaptations.

English Heritage senior historian Howard Spencer said: “At nearly a hundred years old, this plaque has an extraordinary story.

“English Heritage has never conserved and reinstalled such a historic plaque before, so it was something of a leap of faith – but we’re delighted with the result.

“Seeing this fine early plaque returned to public view is a truly special moment for the Blue Plaques Scheme.”

English Heritage said this is the first time a plaque has been retrieved, conserved and returned to the city’s streets after such a long absence.