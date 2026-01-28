Environment Agency tells people to stay vigilant as flood risk continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Environment Agency has told people to remain vigilant to the risk of flooding, before further yellow rain warnings come into force because of Storm Chandra.

Weather conditions are forecast to remain unsettled on Thursday and Friday, and there are Met Office warnings in place for the south west of England for both days, and Northern Ireland on Friday.

Rain will be falling on already saturated ground, leading to concerns of further flooding.

An estimated 63 properties across England have been flooded, and almost 10,900 protected through Environment Agency action, a spokesman said.

In Somerset, a major incident was declared on Tuesday after Storm Chandra caused flooding to roads and properties.

Hampshire Police said a lorry driver, in his 60s, died after crashing into a river in North Gorley on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a severe flood warning was issued for the Lower Stour at Iford Bridge Home Park, where residents were told to evacuate their properties “as soon as possible”.

Chris Wilding, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by Storm Chandra, including those whose homes and businesses have sadly been flooded.

“Significant river flooding impacts are probable in parts of the south west of England today. Further flooding impacts are also expected for parts of England on Thursday and into early Friday morning.

“Environment Agency teams are out on the ground, including in Somerset, to reduce the impact of flooding and support those communities affected.

“We urge people not to drive though flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”

Floods minister Emma Hardy said: “Flooding is devastating and my thoughts are with the people affected.

“I am in regular contact with the Environment Agency on their response to the ongoing flooding in Somerset and Dorset who, alongside local authorities and the emergency services, are already taking action to keep communities safe.

“I urge residents to follow local advice over the next few days to ensure they stay safe.

“To protect homes and businesses from future flooding situations, this government is investing a record £10.5 billion to protect a further 900,000 properties by 2036.

“This is alongside reprioritising over £100 million to maintain existing flood assets.”

The Environment Agency said teams were on the ground switching on pumps to remove flood water as soon as river levels allow, with ultra high-volume pumps used in Northmoor and Saltmoor on the Somerset Levels.

Lesley and John Parker, who live in the nearby village of Burrowbridge, have installed flood defences around their home in the hope of holding back water.

However, they fear flood water will “come up straight through the floor” and say conditions are the worst they’ve seen since their home was devasted by flooding in 2014.

Mrs Parker told the Press Association: “We’ve had a few scares, but this is probably the scariest, and I was told on Monday I would be underwater today. There’s a lot more to come.”

Alan Sandwell, who lives close to the Saltmoor pumping station, added: “There’s a great community here, a really good community spirit, and all the neighbours have been lovely and helpful.”

Somerset Council said an estimated 50 properties had been affected by flooding across Ilminster, West Coker, Taunton, Mudford and West Camel.

Council leader Bill Revans added: “The weather forecast remains challenging so we will be working with colleagues in the emergency services to ensure we are prepared should the situation continue to deteriorate.”

In Dorset, residents at Iford Bridge Home Park were told to evacuate as quickly as possible because of “severe flooding” expected on Wednesday.

Council staff and members of the emergency services were at the site to help people leave their homes. They were told to pack a bag of essential items and prepare to be away from their properties overnight.

Water levels were expected to peak at 3.66m on Wednesday afternoon.

Resident Martin Sadler told PA that he had been evacuated from the site.

“I was there in 2013 and my home was flooded then,” he said. “Subsequent to that the homes were raised by about 65cms.

“I feel quite safe actually now that the home is safe from flooding.

“I think they are turning the electricity off, and so that’s a bit difficult to be comfortable without that.

“I stayed there until it got a bit risky and I left. I left before I got wet feet.”

Ann Mallett, who was also evacuated from her home, called for flood alleviation measures to be installed at the park.

“It’s obviously going to get worse every year, and nobody seems to do anything about it,” she told PA.

“We are OK because we are over to our son’s to stay, but some people don’t have that.

“It’s just a flipping nuisance really.

“They have switched the electricity off, and I did a big shop about a week ago. I should not have done really.”

Several road closures were in force across Somerset because of flooding, a landslip and a tree being down, and eight schools in the county were closed.

In Devon, Storm Ingrid caused a large sinkhole, eight metres by 3.5 metres, to appear near the railway line between Dawlish and Teignmouth.

The line will be closed between Exeter St Davids and Newton Abbot overnight on Wednesday for repairs.

There is also disruption to rail services in Cornwall, Devon and Somerset as a result of flooding.

On Wednesday afternoon, there were 77 flood warnings, where flooding is expected, and 190 flood alerts, where it is possible, in place across England.

There were five flood alerts in Wales, and four flood warnings and three flood alerts in Scotland.

The Met Office said a band of rain would arrive across Cornwall on Thursday afternoon, then move northeast across the south west of England before clearing early on Friday.

“The rain is only likely to last for a few hours in any one location but will be heavy at times,” a spokesperson said.

“A further 10-15 mm of rain is expected fairly widely, but some locations, most likely in the south of the area, could see 20-25 mm.

“The likelihood of impacts from these rainfall amounts is higher than normal due to saturated ground and ongoing flooding following Storm Chandra.”

Fire chiefs warned that the flood risk in England is rising faster than the legal and funding framework in place to support the emergency response.

The National Fire Chiefs Council called on the Government to consult on establishing a statutory duty for fire and rescue services in England to respond to flooding incidents which pose a risk to life.

Council chairman Phil Garrigan said: “Firefighters routinely carry out water rescues, evacuate residents and support communities during major flooding events, and they will continue to do so because that is what the public rightly expects.

“But as climate change drives more frequent and severe flooding, it is no longer credible for this life-saving work to sit outside a clear statutory framework.

“England is increasingly exposed to flood risk, yet fire and rescue services are being asked to respond without the legal clarity or funding that exists elsewhere in the UK.”

Storm Chandra is the latest storm to be named by the western Europe storm naming group list shared between the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.