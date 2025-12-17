Two arrested after shouting slogans involving calls for ‘intifada’ – Met Police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two people have been arrested after shouting slogans calling for “intifada”, the Metropolitan Police said.

The arrests were made during a protest by pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside the Ministry of Justice in Westminster, London, on Wednesday evening.

A third person was arrested for “obstructing” police as they made the first two arrests for the chanting.

The arrests mark a change in approach from both the Met Police and Greater Manchester Police, who announced earlier on Wednesday that anyone chanting the controversial slogans such as “globalise the intifada” would face arrest.

The decision by the two police forces came in the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack, and the terror attack at Heaton Park synagogue in Manchester on October 2.

The UK’s Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis welcomed the decision as “an important step towards challenging the hateful rhetoric” seen on Britain’s streets.

But the move has also been decried as political repression by campaigners.

During the pro-Palestine protest outside the Ministry of Justice building, police officers walked into the crowd of around 100 people and took individuals away to police vans.

In a statement on social media, the Met said: “There have been three arrests so far.

“Two people who shouted slogans involving calls for intifada were arrested for racially aggravated public order offences.

“A third person was arrested for obstructing the above arrests.”

Sir Ephraim had this week called for a crackdown on hate speech, saying it had to be made clear that chants such as “globalise the intifada” are “unlawful”.

The Chief Rabbi, who is on his way to Australia to meet those impacted by the Sydney shootings, said: “This announcement is a most welcome development, and an important step towards challenging the hateful rhetoric we have seen on our streets, which has inspired acts of violence and terror.”

As they made the announcement on Wednesday, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and GMP Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said circumstances have changed in the wake of the Bondi Beach mass shooting.

In a rare joint statement, they said: “We know communities are concerned about placards and chants such as ‘globalise the intifada’, and those using it at future protests or in a targeted way should expect the Met and GMP to take action.

“Violent acts have taken place, the context has changed – words have meaning and consequence.

“We will act decisively and make arrests.”

While the move was welcomed by Jewish groups, Ben Jamal from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign said it infringes on the right to protest, describing it as “another low in the political repression of protest for Palestinian rights”.

He said the word intifada “means shaking off or uprising against injustice” and said the “implication that slogans used to support the liberation of the Palestinian people are only open to interpretation by groups who have maintained complicit support for Israel’s oppression of the Palestinian people and denial of their rights is deeply problematic”.

The American Jewish Committee describes the phrase as being “used by pro-Palestinian activists that calls for aggressive resistance against Israel and those who support Israel”.

But its meaning is contested, and protesters claim it is a call to “shake off” colonialism and for a peaceful resistance to Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and actions in Gaza.

It is alleged that father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram opened fire on crowds of more than 1,000 people on Bondi Beach on Sunday as they celebrated the Jewish festival of light.

Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police, while Naveed Akram, 24, woke from a coma on Tuesday and was charged with a raft of offences including 15 counts of murder and committing a terrorist attack.

The first funerals of the victims took place on Wednesday, including that of London-born Rabbi Eli Schlanger.

The Community Security Trust, a charity which provides protection for Jews in Britain, said the police forces’ announcement comes “not a moment too soon” as it welcomed the “more robust response to violent language on protests”.

Prosecutors have said they will consider each case on its own merits, and go back to police with advice where there is not enough evidence to bring charges.

Britain’s human rights regulator, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, has said it will monitor closely how police forces enforce the decision to arrest people using the chant.