Essex Police say counter-protester transport claims ‘categorically wrong’

Essex Police have denied claims officers “bussed” counter-demonstrators to a protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers last week, calling them “categorically wrong”.

A series of demonstrations has taken place outside the Bell Hotel in Epping since asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident earlier this month, in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

The force said the protests began peacefully but “escalated to the point of disorder and criminal damage”, with eight officers injured at one demonstration outside the hotel on Thursday evening and five men charged with disorder at the protests.

Claims around the deliberate use of counter-demonstrators being taken to the protests led to Reform UK leader Nigel Farage calling for Essex Police’s chief constable to resign on Wednesday.

Alongside footage shared in a post on X, the Clacton MP said: “This video proves @EssexPoliceUK transported left-wing protesters to the Bell Hotel in Epping. There is no way Chief Constable BJ Harrington can stay in position.”

But in a statement released shortly afterwards, a force spokesperson said: “There are claims on social media that Essex Police officers ‘bussed’ protesters to the protest outside the Bell Hotel on Thursday July 17.

“This is categorically wrong.

“Officers did provide a foot cordon around protesters on their way to the protest, where they and others were allowed to exercise their right to protest.

“Later, some people who were clearly at risk of being hurt were also escorted by vehicle away from the area for their safety.

“To reiterate, we categorically did not drive any counter-protesters to the site on any occasion.”

In an update to the gathered media in Chelmsford, Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said Essex Police had made 10 arrests following the protests.

He said: “I want to thank the people of Epping, I want to thank the people of Essex.

“I also want to thank all those who have turned up to protest and express their views peacefully and lawfully, because there have been many of those.

“What has been unacceptable has been the people who have come to Epping and committed violence, who have attacked people who work at the hotel, who have attacked officers, who have damaged property and who have caused fear and disruption to the people of Epping.”

Mr Harrington said the force were aware of “a couple” of protests being advertised and discussed over the coming week, and that it had a robust operation in place.

“It’s abOut communities. It’s about protecting communities, whoever they are,” he added.

Kebatu denied the sexual assault charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Jonathan Glover, 47, of Springfields, Waltham Abbey, Stuart Williams, 36, of Duck Lane, Thornwood, Epping, Keith Silk, 33, of Torrington Drive, Loughton, and Dean Smith, 51, of Madells, Epping, have been charged with violent disorder in connection with the protests and are due to appear at the same court on August 18, Essex Police said on Tuesday.

A fifth man, Joe McKenna, 34, of Highcliffe Road, Wickford, is charged with failing to remove a face covering when told to do so and remains on bail until a hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on September 24.

Essex Police previously said the cost of policing the incidents in Epping over the last week had reached £100,000.