Escaped goat captured by police using riot shields
The goat was seen eating oranges from a Christmas wreath, according to eye witnesses
An escaped goat which went on a rampage in a Wiltshire village was safely captured by police with riot shields.
Officers in Upper Seagry, near Chippenham were not kidding around when they lassoed the goat to round the animal up before it was safely returned to its owner.
The goat was causing mischief on Thursday by trying to eat oranges from a Christmas wreath and was seen chasing a woman around the village, an eyewitness told the BBC.
A video taken by Wiltshire Police shows the mammal attempting to munch on safety equipment in the boot of the officer's car.
“Where does the goat live, apparently it’s not very nice,” one officer can be heard saying on body-worn camera footage.
“It is actually quite aggressive,” the officer added while the goat head butted the riot shield and another officer attempted to lasso the goat.
“We’ve got it on a towline, we’ve got some PSU shields because he is trying to butt my head,” the officer said before remarking how large the animal was.
The goat briefly slipped out of the lasso and ran down the road before police recaptured the animal.
A Wiltshire police spokesperson said: “PC Ferris and PC Miller, from Chippenham Response, swiftly responded, controlled the situation and returned the goat to his owner.”
