Essex car crash kills 18-year-old woman and leaves two others fighting for life

Pitsea Flyover stretch closed in both directions for over 10 hours after horrific crash

Stuti Mishra
Monday 03 July 2023 07:00
Comments
<p>Representational image: Authorities described the incident as a single-vehicle collision</p>

Representational image: Authorities described the incident as a single-vehicle collision

(Getty Images)

A young woman has died and two others are fighting for their lives after a horrifying car crash on a major UK road.

The tragic collision occurred on the A13 highway in Essex on Saturday, according to authorities.

Police said an 18-year-old woman in the car died on the spot, while four other occupants were hospitalised. Two of them are in a critical condition.

Authorities described the incident as a single-vehicle collision. Emergency services were alerted to the incident around 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Following the crash, the Pitsea Flyover stretch of the road was closed in both directions for over 10 hours as investigators worked diligently to gather evidence and understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The closure caused disruption to traffic, inconveniencing many travelers in the area.

Essex police have informed the family of the young woman who lost her life. They are being provided support by specialist officers.

Authorities are now urging witnesses to come forward with any information that may assist in their investigation.

Detective sergeant Sam Nason from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit expressed condolences.

“This was a tragic collision, and our thoughts are with those involved,” he said.

“We are continuing multiple enquiries this morning including speaking with witnesses and reviewing CCTV and dashcam,” he told local media.

“We believe there were a number of witnesses, many of whom helped those involved. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or have any CCTV or dashcam to get in contact.”

